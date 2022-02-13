Will the 2022 Super Bowl Performers Get Paid?

This year, five iconic rap and R&B singers will perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl 56: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. But will they be paid for their sets? Some may be surprised to learn that the answer is no.

According to Forbes, the stars who perform during the halftime show will not be paid “beyond the scale rate paid by the league.”

In 2016, per NBC San Diego, a spokesperson for the NFL told Forbes, “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs,” which can amount to $13 million, per Reuters.

Why is that? And is it fair?

Here’s what you need to know:

What Do Super Bowl Halftime Performers Gain?





Naturally, there are many benefits to performing at the halftime show that can, down the line, lead to getting paid. In 2019, Billboard reported that after J. Lo and Shakira performed at halftime, sales of the songs they performed rose an impressive 1,1013%. And when Maroon 5 performed in 2019, the band’s music sales also increased by 434%.

It’s also great exposure for artists. The Super Bowl historically rakes in millions of viewers each year, giving singers a platform to share their music and get it heard by the masses.

Still, hours and hours of work are put in to ensure all runs smoothly. In 2020, Women’s Health Magazine reported that Lopez prepped for the big day by not only doing heated workouts, but “dedicated ab routines.” When she uploaded an Instagram story about her pre-show workout, she highlighted the “biceps, back, and booty.”

Shakira put in the work, too. When the singer spoke to E! News, per WRMF, she said, “Every day is different because I want to make sure I’m preparing her not just for the Super Bowl, but for each day as it comes. For instance, yesterday she had a really long dance rehearsal in the afternoon, so we just focused on an hour of pure strength in the morning.”

Some Artists Have Turned Down Performing at the Super Bowl

Some celeb singers have admitted that the Super Bowl is not for them.

When Adele spoke to BBC in 2016, she said, “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl. I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

It should also be pointed out that companies typically spend millions to get screen time during the game. This year, according to NBC Sports Group, brands are paying $6.5 million for a 30-second ad, which marks a 20% increase from 2018 prices. Typically 80 to 90 commercials run during the broadcast.

And while some people may be shocked to learn that performers don’t reap the benefits of the Super Bowl performance, many of the artists boast incredibly high net worths. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dr. Dre has an estimated net worth of $500 million.

In his decades-long career, Dr. Dre has worked not only as a rapper but also as a record producer and entrepreneur. In addition to co-owing and co-founding Death Row Records, he is the CEO of Aftermath Entertainment. Snoop Dogg, too, has an estimated net worth of $150 million.