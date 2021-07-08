How to Vote for Love Island 2021

Love Island” is not your average dating show. It utilizes audience participation in a way that’s more “American Idol” than “The Bachelorette.”

So how do you vote for your favorite islanders’ safety this season? Here is your guide to “Love Island” voting this summer.

First Thing’s First: Download the App

The only way to vote is with the “Love Island” app, which you can download onto any smartphone or tablet. The app will prompt you to register to vote, which is as simple as entering your mobile device number. A code will then be sent to your phone to verify your identity.

The app is free to download and use although data charges may apply, depending on your network provider. There is a tab at the bottom of the app that says “vote.” Navigate to this tab when you are ready to cast your ballot.

The app also offers other fun extras including pop quizzes about the islanders, pictures of the villa, and more.

How Voting Works

Turn alerts on for the “Love Island” app so you know when voting periods have begun. Voting periods will also be announced on the show if you’re watching live. They typically last about 30 minutes, but that is subject to change.

Viewers will have the chance to vote on which islanders they’d like to keep on the island, who they’d like to send home, which islanders they’d like to see win a date or a reward, and ultimately, their favorite couple.

The app will always explain what you are supposed to do with your vote. For example, sometimes you will be prompted to choose four islanders to go on a date or pair up a couple.

How Many Times Can You Vote?

You can only vote once per voting period per eligible device, with a maximum of two votes (the app allows you to register two eligible devices).

You will always be given a chance to cancel or confirm your vote. Once you confirm, you cannot cancel or change your vote. You will not be able to vote until you have registered.

What Nights Is ‘Love Island’ On?

There will be new episodes of “Love Island” every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from July 7 until August 15. Episodes will air on CBS and on the subscription-based streaming service Paramount Plus.

A Paramount Plus subscription costs $4.99 a month or $9.99 a month if you’d prefer to watch with no ads.

Are the Season 2 Winners Still Together?

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew became the first black couple to win “Love Island” last summer. But after surviving the villa and being long-distance, Ndiba announced the pair’s breakup in January via Instagram.

“This is extremely difficult for me to express but out of respect for those of you who supported me, and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together,” Ndiba wrote. “I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing as this has all been very hard for me.”

