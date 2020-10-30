Hug Sleep on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Matt Mundt and Angie Cupper took their company, the Hug Sleep Sleep Pod, to the Sharks in ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

The founders pitched the product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and Daymond John. According to the episode synopsis, the husband and wife duo “try and get in bed with the Sharks as they pitch their adult swaddle design.”

The Sleep Pod is a blanket that acts like a baby’s swaddle or a weighted blanket. Read on to learn all you need to know about Hug Sleep.

1. The Hug Sleep Sleep Pod Works as an Adult Swaddle

According to the company website, the product was made using real science in order to help adults fall asleep faster and then stay asleep longer.

“Sleep Pod applies gentle pressure around your entire body, simulating the feeling of being hugged,” the website reads. “This helps to reduce stress and give you a better night’s sleep.”

To use the swaddle, the company recommends slipping inside the Sleep Pod when you’re already in bed and then working the swaddle up around your body.

2. The Company Was Founded by a Husband and Wife

Hug Sleep was founded by a husband and wife duo from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They both had an interest to help people sleep better, which led to their creation of the Sleep Pod.

According to the website, Mundt was always a troubled sleeper and used his degree in mechanical engineering to come up with the design.

“Sleep Pod uses the same science behind weighted blankets to help you get a better night’s sleep,” the website reads.

3. The Founders Have Different Backgrounds

While Mundt has a degree in mechanical engineering, his wife Angie Cupper has a Masters degree in community psychology. According to the website, she has spent 10 years working in mental healthcare.

“I know just how important sleep is for our physical and mental wellness,” she writes on the website. “So when Matt shared his idea for Sleep Pod with me, I encouraged him to bring it to market to help others get a better night’s sleep.”

Cupper also writes that she lost her mother to suicide when she was a teenager and has since developed a passion for helping those who are suffering from mental illness.

4. The Sleep Pod Comes in Three Sizes

At the time of writing, the Sleep Pod can be purchased in three sizes: small, medium and large.

The small size is said to fit a Size 00 to 4 or 22″ to 27″ waists with a maximum height of 6 feet tall. The medium first size 6 to 12 or a 28″ to 32″ waist with a maximum height of 6’4″. Lastly, the large fits size 14 to 22 or a 32″ to 42″ waist with a maximum height of 6’4″.

The Sleep Pod is also currently marked down from the usual price of $110 to a new price of $89.99.

5. The Company Started Selling Products in March 2019

Hug Sleep Sleep Pods have not been around for very long; the couple just started selling their product in March 2019, according to Spectrum News 1.

“In February of this year like millions of Americans, I lost my job due to COVID,” Mundt told the outlet. “After the initial shock and disappointment, I decided to fully dedicate my time and effort to this product.”

Cupper added, “I think when we were in the tank we experienced every emotion possibly. From shock and horror to anxiety and disbelief and excitement, there have been a lot of emotions throughout the process.”

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the couple gets a deal from one of the sharks.

