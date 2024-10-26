Hugh Jackman Falls ‘In Love’ With Married Actress: ‘100% Together’

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman is “in love” with married Broadway actress Sutton Foster, who has now filed for divorce, according to Page Six.

A source told Page Six that Jackman and Sutton are trying to keep their relationship “a secret,” but they are “inseparable.”

“They spend all of their free time together,” the source told Page Six. “They are a regular couple, they are just in private.”

“They sneak around,” the source told Page Six. “They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a different source previously told Page Six, saying, “They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.”

Foster filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin, a screenwriter, on October 22, as rumors swirled about her and Jackman, The New York Post reported, adding that Foster and Griffin were married for 10 years and have one child together.

Sutton Foster Said in 2022 That Hugh Jackman Had Become ‘1 of My Best Friends’

A 2022 Vogue Magazine article reported that Jackman and Foster were starring together in “The Music Man” at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York at that time. Getty Images photos show the couple appeared on the red carpet together in 2022 for the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

“He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true,” Foster told Vogue of Jackman.

“He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t make anything about him. And he’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, Well, I hope we get along. But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40,” she told Vogue.

Hugh Jackman & His Wife Announced Their Divorce After ‘3 Decades Together’

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Jackman announced they were getting divorced in 2023, People Magazine reported.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they said in a statement, according to People.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” they added, People reported.

People reported that the couple was married for 27 years and have two adult kids together.