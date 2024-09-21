CNN Anchor Reveals Husband’s Death at 58: ‘Beloved & Extraordinary’

Longtime CNN anchor and correspondent Alisyn Camerota announced on September 20, 2024, that her husband of nearly 23 years, Tim Lewis, has died following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. In an Instagram post featuring a photo from their wedding, Camerota wrote that Lewis died at age 58 on July 27, noting that she and their three children were “still getting our bearings.”

Camerota, who joined CNN in 2014 and spent more than six years as co-host of the “New Day” morning show, began her post by writing, “Some very sad personal news to share: my beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27th, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.”

“I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim,” she continued. “He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps.”

Camerota, also 58, assured fans she’ll return to CNN soon in her post, which was flooded with an outpouring of condolences on her post not only from viewers, but from many of her CNN colleagues.

Alisyn Camerota & Her Family Have Created a Foundation in Her Husband’s Memory

According to an obituary for Lewis, which said he had a “successful career in private equity and business consulting,” the Kansas City native “passed away peacefully on July 27th from complications of cancer, surrounded by his adoring family.”

Lewis and Camerota shared three kids together — twin daughters Ale and Cessa, and son, Nate. In her post, she wrote, “The kids and I are still getting our bearings. Tim imbued us with a lot of strength and stability and we’re determined to try to emulate those qualities.”

“Tim devoted much of his life to giving back to his community and trying to make life easier for the people around him,” she added, sharing that the family had created a fun in his honor “to help other families enduring a similar struggle.”

Within hours of her post, a website Camerota shared in her post for the Tim Lewis Foundation to Fight Cancer had raised nearly $3,000, with 100% of donations going to “help other people and families struggling with the particularly challenging diagnosis of pancreatic cancer through research, clinical trials, and support.”

Camerota shared in her Instagram that she and Lewis would have celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in September, noting, “I feel incredibly lucky to have had such a deep, committed, loving partnership for the time we had.”

She concluded by sharing, “i plan to write more in the coming days and to be back at work in the next few weeks. Thank you all for your love and letters, trays of lasagna, and the many, many gestures of kindness. I am grateful. ❤️❤️❤️”

CNN Viewers & Colleagues Flood Alisyn Camerota’s Post With Condolences

Camerota, who spent 16 years at Fox News before moving to CNN, received thousands of comments from viewers and colleagues on her post, including several CNN co-workers who are friends.

CNN anchor Erica Hill wrote, “Love you, my friend ❤️” while political commentator and “Unfiltered” host S.E. Cupp wrote, “Love you trillions. ❤️”

Other CNN colleagues appeared to have learned of Camerota’s loss along with the public, including reporter Omar Jimenez, who wrote, “So incredibly sorry to hear this, sending you all so much strength ❤️”

CNN NewsNight anchor Abby Phillip commented, “I’m so sorry. Sending you and your whole family love and condolences ❤️”

Viewers were saddened to hear Camerota’s news, and many expressed that they understood how hard it is losing a spouse to cancer.

“I lost my husband in May to a rare cancer,” one person commented. “The loss & loneliness is unbearable! He also was the best father, husband & friend this world could ever ask for. 😞”

“My heart goes out to you and your family,” another viewer wrote. “I know firsthand the devastation of pancreatic cancer. I hold you in my heart and prayers.❤️”

“My heart is broken for you and your family,” wrote someone else who noticed on Instagram that Camerota took one of her daughters to college in August. “I saw you embarking on the college journey with a smile, grace, strength, and determination never knowing what you had been going through. I’m so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with all of you.😔🙏🏼❤️”

A memorial service was held for Lewis, per his obituary, in Westport, Connecticut, on August 17.