How the iCarly Cast Reacted to Jackson Odell’s Death

The revival of iCarly premieres today on Paramount+, releasing new episodes for the first time since its six-season run ended in 2012. While many of the cast members are returning, others have shifted their career field or sadly passed away.

Jackson Odell, who played Gumbo on the show in 2012, passed away in 2018 at the age of 20. His other roles include Ted Durkas on Modern Family, Zeke on Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer and Ari Caldwell on The Goldbergs.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s report, the actor died of “acute heroin and cocaine toxicity” after being found unresponsive at the sober living facility where he was seeking treatment. He “had a history of heroin addiction,” Ed Winter, assistant chief of investigations at the coroner’s office, confirmed to USA Today.

After his death, the family released a statement on Twitter calling the songwriter “a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul.”

They spoke out about addiction following confirmation of his cause of death.

“Jackson was more than his addiction And although Jackson struggled only for a short time with his addiction, the evil seductress won,” they posted on Twitter. They added, “There is a bigger story here. It is one of a pandemic of addiction that is attacking this generation across the globe. Our son paid the ultimate price. I hope someone is listening and something can be done to stop this chaos.”

His family laid him to rest on June 13, 2018.

Stars React to Odell’s Death

The iCarly stars did not react publicly to Odell’s passing, but other co-stars released online statements.

Ariel Winter, who starred as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, wrote on Twitter, “Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell. I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared in an episode of Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”

The Goldbergs actor Charlie DePew also tweeted about Odell’s passing. He wrote, “RIP Jackson Odell. I’m so happy that I got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person.”

iCarly Returns on Paramount+

iCarly returns on Paramount+, picking up nearly a decade after the events of the original series.

“This is an adult show and it’s not specifically for kids,” star Nathan Kress told Page Six. “And that’s been exciting for us — to just see where these characters from a kid’s show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way.”

Kress will be joined by original cast members Miranda Cosgrove as the titular character, Carly Shay, and Jerry Trainor as her brother, Spencer Shay. In addition to Odell, Jennette McCurdy’s Sam Puckett and Noah Munck’s Gibby Gibson will also not appear on the rebooted show.

The Nickelodeon show ran from 2007 – 2012.

READ NEXT: The Original ‘iCarly’ Cast Then & Now