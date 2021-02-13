Ice Beanie on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Nic Lamb took his company and product, The Ice Beanie, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could get a deal from one of the investors in the Tank.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneur “from Santa Cruz, California, has the Sharks chilling as they try on his line of cool headwear designed to eliminate tension headaches.”

The entrepreneur was able to pitch their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Marc Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.

Here’s what you should know about Ice Beanie on Shark Tank:

1. The Founder is an Avid Surfer

According to the Ice Beanie website, Lamb is an avid surfer. He started surfing when he was 5 years old and started winning events at 12 years old.

“Nic became the youngest ever to surf the notoriously deadly wave ‘Mavericks’ in Northern California just south of San Francisco at the age of 14,” the website reads. “In his sophomore year in high school, he became the California State Champ in Oceanside, California.”

In 2016, he became a Mavericks Champion. Lamb currently competes full time on the Big Wave Tour.

2. The Idea For the Ice Beanie Came After Lamb Got a Concussion

Lamb wiped out while surfing the largest wave in the world, and he suffered a concussion from the fall, the website explains. Lamb then suffered from post-concussion migraine and headache-like symptoms for months.

“Frustrated with holding ice packs on his head for relief he set out to design what is now the Ice Beanie,” the website states. “Nic found that the powerful combination of ‘Compression Cold Therapy’ has not only incredible health benefits for the head, brain and body but also relieved and eliminated any head pain he was suffering.”

He wanted to share that experience with the world.

3. The Beanie Uses Cryotherapy to Help Relieve Headaches

According to the science portion of the company website, the beanie takes advantage of cryotherapy in order to relieve pain.

“Scientific studies show cold therapy soothes your head pain,” the website reads. “The many studies you’re about to read will shock you (who knew ice worked so well?) and make you wonder why more people don’t use cold therapy.”

The website states that the Ice Beanie is “safe for men, women, and children.”

4. The Ice Beanie is Available For Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the Ice Beanie Instant migraine relief is available to purchase online through the company’s website and through Amazon where it has 260 ratings for an average of four stars.

The Ice Beanie sells for $39.95 for one and ships within 24 hours. The product can also be purchased in packs of two, three, or four for a slight discount.

The Ice Beanie is supposed to be placed in the freezer at home or in the office until it’s needed. Because of the adjustable strap, the product is one-size-fits-all.

5. The Ice Beanie Has Multiple Uses

While the product is marketed for migraine relief, the product also has multiple other uses, according to the website.

“The Ice Beanie can come handy in different situations when cold therapy and compression is recommended,” the website reads. “The IceBeanie is ideal for natural relief of migraines, headaches, concussions, hangovers, chemo recovery, TBI, tension, fevers, stress, inflammation, sports injuries, and more!”

The beanie is also washable, reusable and claims to offer an instant soothing experience.

