Is IHOP Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2020?

Merry Christmas! If you’re looking for a place to eat breakfast or dinner on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, then IHOP is a great option. The restaurants are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2020. Read on for more details.

IHOP Is Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

A representative from IHOP told Heavy that IHOP stores are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (They’ll be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day too.) The representative added: “Hours, however, vary by location, so we recommend guests check in with their local IHOP.”

You can find your local IHOP by going to the ‘locations’ webpage and then entering your location at the top. The restaurant locator should let you know what the hours are at your location and whether dine-in eating is available, along with delivery, curbside pickup in select locations, and online ordering.

So yes, if you’re wanting to go out for your Christmas meal today (or later after your family’s Christmas meal), then IHOP is an option that’s available to you.

IHOP Specials for Christmas

A representative from IHOP told Heavy that there are some great specials right now that you might enjoy for Christmas. These holiday menu items will still be available on Christmas:

Milk ‘n’ Cookies Pancakes: two fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with Oreo cookie pieces topped with sweet milk mouse, vanilla sauce drizzle and more cookie pieces. Pumpkin Spice Pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, crowned with creamy whipped topping. Cinn-a-Stack Pancakes layered with cinnamon roll filling and topped with cream cheese icing.

IHOP’s menu lists some other great food items you might want to try. But note that these menu items may vary by location. They include a “Build Your Seasonal Pancake Combo” which features a two-stack of seasonal pancakes with eggs, hashbrowns, and your choice of bacon or sausage, depending on the size of the combo that you choose. The menu also features Cookies ‘N’ Cream hot chocolate and a Lil’ Cookie hot chocolate, a classic breakfast sandwich, and the brand-new maple sweet & spicy syrup. And of course, IHOP has some of your classic favorites too, like omelets, French toast, Belgian waffles, sandwiches, sides, and a menu for guests who are ages 55+.

IHOP also has a holiday family feast, a breakfast family feast (with pancakes/waffles/French toast/bacon or sausage to go.) Or consider a buttermilk crispy chicken family feast or a steakburgers and chicken family feast. IHOP also offers gluten-friendly menu items, including a gluten-friendly pancake combo, a gluten-friendly Belgian waffle, hashbrowns, bacon strips, sausage links, crispy breakfast potatoes, hame, fruit, and French fries.

The chain has an “IHOPPY Hour” from 2-10 p.m. every day for dine-in and to-go orders at select locations.

If you prefer delivery, that’s available from IHOP today too if you don’t want to go into the store on Christmas Day and you prefer to eat at home. IHOP is offering a $0 delivery fee today if you order through Uber Eats with a $15 minimum. This special will be available through December 31.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates