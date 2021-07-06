Genre-Bending Series ‘In the Footsteps of Killers’ Now Streaming

With the deluge of true crime shows in recent years, “In the Footsteps of Killers” offers a fresh take on a familiar formula.

Real cold cases are the subject of the British television show, which is filmed like a drama but researched like a documentary. Emilia Fox, the lead actress from the crime drama “Silent Witness”, teams up with real-life criminologist Professor David Wilson to take a look at cold cases with fresh eyes.

According to Wilson’s website bio, his experience working at high-security prisons including Finnamore Wood “brought him into contact with virtually every recent serial killer.” Fox herself has become a bit of a true crime expert through conducting research for “Silent Witness” over the past seventeen years.

In the age of internet sleuths, “In the Footsteps of Killers” aims to encourage amateurs to form their own theories and inspire new witnesses to come forward. The show will begin streaming on BritBox in North America on July 6.

How the Show is Completely Unique

An actress teaming up with a criminologist to investigate real cases for a show that looks and feels like a drama? It’s not exactly your average true crime fare. With no voiceover, no talking heads, and no cheesy dramatizations, “In the Footsteps of Killers” is truly refreshing.

The show simply follows Fox and Wilson through their investigations of three cold cases. The pair also uses cutting-edge technology, including an anatomy table that allows the digital recreation of cadavers.

Living up to the show’s title, Fox and Wilson will walk through the scene of the crimes in the killer’s footsteps, putting themselves into the minds of both the perpetrators and the victims. They’ll connect with witnesses, journalists, law enforcement, victim’s families, specialists; anyone who might get them closer to cracking the case.

The first season tackles three cases. Here is the lowdown on all of them.

The Disappearance of the Milk Carton Kids

In this episode, Fox and Wilson look into the first children to ever be listed as missing on the side of a milk carton in the United Kingdom. The practice of putting missing children on milk cartons started in the United States and made its way to the UK in 1996.

The UK’s original “milk carton kids”, David Spencer and Patrick Warren, were never found. Spencer’s brother, Lee O’Toole, has not given up the fight to find out what happened to his brother. BBC News reports that O’Toole and a group of men have begun digging for clues on land where the prime suspect was seen digging, five miles from the missing boys’ homes.

The Disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh

Suzy Lamplugh, an estate agent, went missing in 1986, after showing a client around a house. Lamplugh had written in her diary about meeting a client called Mr. Kipper on the day of her disappearance. A witness reported seeing Lamplugh get into a BMW with a man holding a bottle of champagne.

Hello Magazine reports that there was never enough evidence to charge the prime suspect in the case, convicted murderer and rapist John Cannan. Cannan is currently serving a life sentence for three other crimes, including the murder of Shirley Banks.

The Murder of Rita Ellis

The body of 19-year-old Rita Ellis was found on November 11, 1967, in Rowborough Copse, a piece of woodland on the property of a Royal Air Force station. Ellis was an Air Force servicewoman.

The Sun reports that Ellis had been sexually assaulted and strangled. No prime suspects were ever named in Ellis’s case.

Watch season one of “In the Footsteps of Killers”, streaming July 6 on BritBox.

