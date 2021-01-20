Who Is Performing at the 2021 Inauguration?

The lineup of performers for President Joe Biden’s inauguration is a star-studded list, from Jennifer Lopez to Garth Brooks. Lady Gaga is kicking things off with what is undoubtedly going to be a terrific version of the National Anthem, and then the show just keeps getting better from there. Here’s what you need to know about the performance lineup.

The Inauguration Performers

Alex Rodriguez Teases J.Lo’s Biden Inauguration PerformanceAlex Rodriguez talks about celebrating New Year’s Eve in Times Square during the pandemic, the 2021 baseball season and joining Shark Tank as a guest judge. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights… 2021-01-19T05:03:05Z

Performing in-person in Washington D.C. for the inauguration are Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and Jennifer Lopez, who is apparently quite nervous about performing.

In a recent interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lopez’s fiance Alex Rodriguez said that even after her Super Bowl performance and her New Year’s Eve Times Square performance, she’s most nervous about the inauguration.

“It’s been such a crazy year for her … what’s interesting is she’s most nervous about Washington D.C. because of the responsibility. She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire,” said Rodriguez, adding, “She has something really cool [planned], you’re gonna be surprised.”

In addition to in-person performers, there will be virtual performances too. The Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen will all perform remotely, with Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington introducing special segments during the event.

Using the theme “America United,” the inauguration committee also held events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 18 and held a nationwide COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost on January 19. Following the inauguration, the Biden and Harris will also take part in a wreath-laying event at Arlington National Cemetery alongside former Presidents Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and their respective former first ladies.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United,” said the presidential inauguration committee’s CEO Tony Allen in a statement. “We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this primetime program.”

He continued, “Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans.”

The Primetime Special ‘Celebrating America’

America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s ChangemakersThe first @BidenInaugural event is here. Tune in as we celebrate America, reflect and honor our history, and highlight the incredible diversity of the nation. 2021-01-17T01:26:56Z

Beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET across multiple networks, a unity-promoting special called Celebrating America will air. Hosted by Tom Hanks, the 90-minute special will feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons.

Hanks is no stranger to inaugurations. He took part in the “We Are One” event for President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009. He also appeared in virtual fundraisers for Biden throughout the 2016 presidential election.

The three major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, and NBC — will be offering coverage of the inauguration beginning at 7 a.m. ET. Additionally, BET, CNBC, CNN, C-Span, Fox News, HLN, and MSNBC will also feature coverage during the daytime and primetime hours. PBS will not have coverage during the day, but it will carry the primetime special.

In addition to many major broadcast and cable networks, the special will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, AT&T DIRECTV and U-verse, plus the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media feeds.

The 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden will start at noon ET on Wednesday, January 20 in Washington DC.

READ NEXT: President Trump’s Supporters Blast Garth Brooks For Performing at Joe Biden’s Inauguration