Is Chase Closed on Veterans Day 2020? Is It a Federal Holiday?

Veterans Day falls on Wednesday, November 11 this year, and since it’s a federally recognized holiday, most banks will be CLOSED today, including Chase. The banking institution will reopen and resume regular business hours on Thursday, November 12.

Veterans Day is one of two federal holidays that Chase observes in November. The next bank holiday is Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, November 26, followed by Christmas Day on December 25 next month. Christmas Day will be the last bank holiday of the year for 2020. Keep reading for details on Chase’s holiday schedule:

Chase Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving & Christmas Day This Year

The Federal Reserve observes 10 holidays each year, including minor holidays like President’s Day, Columbus Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You can check out a full list of holidays the Federal Reserve observes below, courtesy of the Federal Reserve website:

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 20)

Presidents’ Day/Washington’s Birthday (Monday, February 17)

Memorial Day (Monday, May 25)

Independence Day (Friday, July 3)

Labor Day (Monday, September 7)

Columbus Day (Monday, October 12)

Veterans Day (Wednesday, November 11)

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26)

Christmas Day (Friday, December 25)

Most banks, including Chase, belong to the private sector and are not required to close on any federal holidays, although many choose to close because they rely so heavily on the Federal Reserve to process daily transactions.

Although Chase will be closed on Veterans Day, online and mobile banking options will still be available, as well as regular ATM machines. So if you didn’t plan around the bank holiday or forgot to withdraw money on Tuesday, fear not – you should still have access to your funds throughout the day.

Chase Remains Open For Most Minor Holidays, Although Some Locations May Have Limited Hours

When it comes to the holiday schedule for the Federal Reserve, the website reads, “For holidays falling on Saturday, Federal Reserve Banks and Branches will be open the preceding Friday; however, the Board of Governors will be closed. For holidays falling on Sunday, all Federal Reserve offices will be closed the following Monday.”

Although the Federal Reserve observes minor holidays like Columbus Day and MLK Day, customers can expect regular business hours on most other holidays each year. According to Banks.org, “If a holiday is not listed below, such as Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, Good Friday, Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day, or Black Friday, then Chase banks will be open for business on that day.” The website also adds, “When starting a transaction close to a holiday, make sure to understand that an extra day or two may be required for processing.”

It’s worth noting that even when Chase (and most other banking institutions) are open on days like Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, some branches may have limited hours, depending on your location. Branches located inside grocery stores and other businesses may also close early or stay open later, so we always recommend calling ahead to check the hours of your local branch before making a trip during the holiday season.