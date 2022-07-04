Is Chick-fil-A Open on the 4th of July Today? See Store Hours

This year, Fourth of July 2022 lands on a Monday rather than a Sunday like it did last year. So how does this affect whether or not Chick-fil-A is open today? What are the store hours for the holiday? Read on for all the details.

Most Chick-Fil-A Stores Are Open Today

Most Chick-fil-A stores are going to be open today for the Independence Day holiday. If you thought it was going to be closed, that might be because the chain was closed on the Fourth of July last year. But that was only because the 4th of July landed on a Sunday and Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sundays.

So yes, Chick-fil-A restaurants should be open for their regular business hours today. Most Chick-fil-A stores’ hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the website notes: “there are some exceptions.”

Today, you’ll want to check the location nearest you, because there’s a chance it might be operating for more limited hours due to the holiday or — in rare cases — be closed altogether. For example, the Chick-fil-A on 3003 State Highway 121 in Euless is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 4th. The Chick-fil-A in Carrollton, Georgia, is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Fourth.

Find a Chick-fil-A location near you here to see store hours today.

Or in the alternative, Chick-fil-A advises: “To find your closest restaurant, click ‘Find a restaurant’ at the top of your screen [on the homepage of the Chick-fil-A website] and enter your address, city and state, or zip code.”

Chick-fil-A does have some holidays where it always closes. It closes for Easter, for example, because it’s already closed on Sundays anyway. It also closes on the Thanksgiving holidays every year, along with on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

Summer & 4th of July Specials

Some Chick-fil-A stores are offering 4th of July specials at their location only. For example, the Chick-fil-A at 4500 W Bailey Boswell Road in Fort Worth is offering a free eight count nugget for mobile orders on the 4th placed between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Learn more here.

A Chick-fil-A in Del Rio, Texas, is giving away a thermo tote, two stadium cups, and choice of a gallon of sweet tea or lemonade to one lucky person on the 4th. Learn more here.

If you’re looking for a delicious treat to enjoy today, consider the Peach Milkshake, which was just added to the seasonal menu recently. The milkshake features the signature vanilla Icedream and is filled with real peaches. It’s only around for the summer, so you’ll want to give it a try while you can. After it’s gone, the other milkshake flavors will still be around though, including Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Cookies & Cream.

The first day of summer calls for a Peach Milkshake. 😎☀️ — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) June 21, 2022

Of course, all the favorites are still on the menu too, including the Chicken Biscuit and Chick-n-Minis, the chicken sandwich, the Deluxe Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Spicy Deluxe, the Grilled Chicken Sandwich and Club, the Nuggets and Grilled Nuggets, and more.

