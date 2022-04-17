Is Chipotle Open or Closed for Easter Sunday 2022?

Is Chipotle open or closed for Easter 2022? What are the store hours? Unfortunately, if you’re wanting to enjoy a burrito or burrito bowl on Easter this year, Chipotle is not an option. The chain’s stores are closed today.

Chipotle Locations Are Closed for Easter

Chipotle locations are closed for Easter this year. This will allow employees to celebrate Easter with their families and enjoy some much-needed time off.

A representative told Heavy: “All Chipotle restaurants will be closed on Sunday, April 17 for Easter.”

Chipotle restaurants are expected to reopen for their regular hours on Monday.

If you’re still holding out hope that your store is an exception, you can check the Chipotle near you just to be sure. To find a location near you, you can either go to Chipotle’s online ordering system here and choose pickup or delivery, or you can view a full list of Chipotle locations here and look at the ones in your state.

Chipotle has a new item that you can enjoy once you visit again after Easter.

New chicken option for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/FnMtxVFGf9 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) March 10, 2022

The new flavor is pollo asado, and it’s available for a limited time.

Chipotle describes the flavor this way:

Chipotle’s first chicken menu innovation in its 29-year history, Pollo Asado’s elevated flavor profile offers a new take on your go-to order. Grilled fresh and prepared daily in small batches, Responsibly Raised® chicken is tumbled in a spice blend before being seared on the plancha. Pollo Asado is then hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and is brought to life with a bright marinade, fresh squeezed lime, and cilantro. “Chicken is easily our most popular protein, with many of our most loyal Chipotle customers ordering it the majority of the time,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re thrilled to introduce fans to another flavor of chicken that brings a whole new dimension to any Chipotle order and will certainly be a crowd pleaser.”

Chipotle also recently launched plant-based chorizo as another protein option, also available for a limited time. The chain describes the new protein this way:

Chipotle’s Plant-Based Chorizo has the deep, rich flavor and a slight kick that chorizo fans crave. Chipotle peppers, ripe tomato paste, crushed garlic, Spanish smoked paprika, and extra virgin olive oil combine with natural protein from freshly grown peas to deliver a full-flavored vegan protein that guests will love, whether they’re committed to a meatless diet or trying plant-based protein for the first time. Plant-Based Chorizo is certified vegan, packed with 16 grams of protein per 4oz serving, and is made without artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, grains, gluten, or soy.

Chipotle News & Updates

Chipotle launched a “Chipotle Burrito Builder” on Roblox here. You can roll burritos to earn Burrito Bucks and unlock virtual items and use those bucks to purchase in-game items.

If you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants everywhere. You’ll earn points with your purchases and get a special surprise for your birthday. You’ll get 10 points for every $1 spent, and you’ll get free Chipotle when you hit 1250 points (every time.) There are also days when you earn more points or you might get bonus points for trying something new. (Note: details are subject to change at any time.)

Chipotle’s Instagram account also posts specials from time to time that you might not see anywhere else. So this is a good account to follow if you’re looking for specials.

Chipotle is also offering merch that you can get if you love the brand so much that you always want something near to remind you of the store. These include T-shirts, jackets, tops, active gear, and bags.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2022 Movie Lineup