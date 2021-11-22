Is Jimmy (Jefferson White) Leaving ‘Yellowstone’?

Is Jimmy leaving “Yellowstone“? After watching season 4 episode 4 of the hit Paramount series, which premiered on November 21, many “Yellowstone” viewers are wondering if Jefferson White is leaving the series.

This article has minor spoilers for season 4 episode 4 of “Yellowstone.”

It Looks Like Jefferson White Is Heading Over to the Spinoff, ‘6666’

This was likely Jimmy’s last episode on “Yellowstone,” at least for now. At the end of the episode, Jimmy completed his trip with Travis and was dropped off at the 6666 Ranch in Texas. Since the “Yellowstone” spinoff is going to take place at this ranch, it’s safe to assume that White’s character is leaving the main series (at least for some time) and heading on over to the spinoff.

In fact, Express reported that White’s character would indeed be leaving “Yellowstone,” but would be seen again on the “6666” spinoff. Outsider also confirmed that White would be on the new series.

But was today’s episode his last appearance on the show? Last week it also looked like we had seen the last of Jimmy. So it’s possible that we’ll see a few more scenes at the 6666 Ranch in future episodes to help kick off the spinoff. But at least for now, Jimmy is indeed leaving the show.

Ultimately, Jimmy’s fate was sealed when he got on that horse one last time in season 3 and ended up seriously injured. White said in an interview that Jimmy did that for himself and not because of Mia, Express reported.

White said: “It’s the first time in his life he’s felt proud. His whole life, he’s been a f**k-up. When it’s rodeo, like in the arena, nobody thinks about that twice… All that matters is the seconds that he’s on that horse. Jimmy’s trying so hard to even just have hope, that moment when he sees John Dutton, the world outside of that physical therapy room comes crashing back into the picture.”

The New Series Will Take Place on a Ranch in Texas

Paramount’s teaser description for the new series reads: “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.”

The date of the spinoff’s premiere on Paramount Plus has not yet been revealed.

We also don’t know whether Jimmy will be a main character who is permanently on the show, or if he will just be there temporarily to help serve as a bridge between “6666” and “Yellowstone.” John Dutton did tell Jimmy that he can return “when he’s ready,” so it was left pretty vague on “Yellowstone” just how long Jimmy will be gone.

Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, where the new show will take place, does exist in real life and wasn’t just invented for the series. Outsider reported that Taylor Sheridan, who is the co-creator of “Yellowstone,” was under contract to purchase all 266,255 acres of the ranch located in North Texas. The ranch was put up for sale in 2020 after someone in the family who owned the ranch died.

Carter Will Likely Take Over Jimmy’s Role of Being the New Kid at the Ranch

More than likely, Carter will be taking Jimmy’s place on the show. In previous seasons, Jimmy was the new kid on the block who came from a troubled background. He didn’t understand horses at all and had to be trained along the way. From what we’ve seen so far, Carter is going to be playing a similar role on the show. The only difference is that Carter is basically being “adopted” by Rip and Beth, so he’s going to be much closer to the Dutton family than Jimmy was.

Jimmy’s Not the Only ‘Yellowstone’ Character Heading to the Spinoff

Jimmy’s apparently not the only “Yellowstone” character heading to the spinoff.

Minor “Yellowstone” spoilers beyond the latest episode are below.

According to Outsider, Ryan Bingham’s character Walker will also be on the spinoff. The article didn’t say if he would just be making an appearance on the series or if it would be a permanent move.

Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, will also make an appearance on the series, Outsider reported.

READ NEXT: Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Review & Recap