Is Mail Delivered Today? Are Post Offices Open on Black Friday 2021?

It’s the day after Thanksgiving 2021 — more commonly known as Black Friday. Although it’s not a federal holiday, many people will still be wondering if mail is going to be delivered today on Friday, November 26, or if post offices will be open. The answer to both questions is yes.

Mail Will Be Delivered Today

Mail is still going to be delivered today and the post offices are going to be open for their regular hours. This is because Black Friday is not a federal holiday, even if many people enjoy taking the day off to shop.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. On days when the post office is closed, you can still visit the self-service kiosk and pay postage or drop something off in the kiosk to be mailed. And you can still check your post office box itself, since most lobbies are open. If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com.

However, today is not a federal holiday, so you’ll still be receiving mail today. And you can also visit your local post office if you need to mail a package or pick something up.

UPS Is Open

Both FedEx and UPS are also open and delivering packages and mail today on Black Friday 2021.

UPS’s holiday schedule notes that there are no pickup or delivery services on Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. UPS notes that for the day after Thanksgiving on November 26, “UPS pickup and delivery services are available. The UPS Store locations are open.”

UPS does, however, offer pickup or delivery services on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Juneteenth, Columbus Day (aka Indigenous People’s Day), and Veterans Day. And, of course, also on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

The only service that UPS definitely offers on holidays where it’s closed is UPS Express Critical. UPS Express Critical service includes air, surface, charter, hand carry, international secure, inside precision, and value-added services options. This service is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

FedEx Is Delivering But May Have Some Modifications Today

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, delivery services are only closed on New Year’s Day, Christmas Day, Thanksgiving, Labor Day, July 4, Memorial Day, and some other holidays.

FedEx notes that for the day after Thanksgiving on November 26, they’ll be offering all of their services except FedEx Freight, which is closed today.

Some of their other services will be modified today though. FedEx Express is offering a modified service today, which includes “early on-call and drop box pickups in some areas.”

In addition, FedEx Office has modified hours today. The site notes that Office locations will be “open by 7 a.m. or at their regular time.” FedEx notes that you should call ahead before to your local FedEx store for details.

All other services are running as normal today: FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Smart Post, FedEx Custom Critical, and FedEx Trade Networks.

FedEx Custom Critical service is typically still available on all holidays, including the ones where FedEx doesn’t offer regular delivery. According to FedEx, Custom Critical is “same-day and overnight delivery of expedited freight.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies