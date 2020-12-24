Is Mail Delivered Today? Are Post Offices Open Christmas Eve 2020?

President Donald Trump declared Christmas Eve to be a federal holiday this year, but does that affect your mail delivery at all? Will mail be delivered today on Christmas Eve 2020? Here are all the details.

Mail Will Still Be Delivered on Christmas Eve 2020

Even though Christmas Eve is a federal holiday for 2020, this isn’t changing the mail delivery services. Mail is still being delivered today, USPS notes on its website.

Trump signed an executive order in mid-December that made Christmas Eve a federal holiday, The New York Post reported. The order reads: “All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Thursday, December 24, 2020, the day before Christmas Day.”

This order does not affect mail delivery, but it does give employees a full paid-day off. You can read the full executive order here. It reads, in part:

“All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Thursday, December 24, 2020, the day before Christmas Day… The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2020, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need… December 24, 2020, shall be considered as falling within the scope of Executive Order 11582 of February 11, 1971, and of 5 U.S.C. 5546 and 6103(b) and other similar statutes insofar as they relate to the pay and leave of employees of the United States.”

USPS Blue Collection Boxes Might Be Picked Up Early

However, if you’re using a USPS Blue Collection Box whose final pickup time is after 12 p.m., it’s possible that mail will be picked up earlier there today.

The USPS notes: “If a box has a final collection time after 12 p.m., its mail may be picked up earlier. For mail pickup on December 24, please put your mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box. Customers who need later mail pickups on December 24 should visit their local Post Office.”

Post Offices Will Be Open on Christmas Eve, But Some Locations May Close Early

Post offices will also be open today, but they may close early in some locations. That’s why you should check with your local post office first to make sure it’s still open if you have to visit in person.

What about other delivery services?

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, every service is open on Christmas Eve, but FedEx Express has a “modified service” and FedEx Office may have modified hours. Some locations may close early because it’s Christmas Eve, so check with your local store. On Christmas Day, every service is closed except FedEx Custom Critical.

As for UPS, there there is no ground pickup today, and there’s UPS pickup for Air and international Air only if prearranged by December 18. UPS delivery is available on Christmas Eve, but local stores may have modified hours. On Christmas day, there’s no pickup or delivery and all store locations are closed, but UPS Express Critical will still be available.

