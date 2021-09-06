Is Mail Delivered on Labor Day 2021? Are Post Offices Open or Closed?

Is the mail delivered on Labor Day 2021? Will the post offices be open on Monday today? If you’re expecting something in the mail today, you will have to wait an extra day. As with many federal holidays, post offices are closed today. However, you may still be able to drop something off in the lobby if you don’t need any customer service help.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today

Because Labor Day is a federal holiday, mail will not be delivered today. The USPS is not open and post offices are closed for business too. So if you’re hoping to receive something in the mail today, you’ll need to wait until tomorrow when mail services resume.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Post Offices Are Closed But Self-Service Kiosks Are Available

Postal offices closed today too. However, many post office lobbies may be open along with some self-service kiosks. So if you have a PO Box that you haven’t checked recently, you can likely stop by and check for mail there (although nothing new is being delivered today.) You can also use a self-service kiosk to put something in the mail. It won’t actually be picked up until tomorrow, but you can mark it off your to-do list today if you prefer.

If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

If you’re wanting to buy stamps, they are available for purchase at most grocery stores and convenience stores. Postal products and services are also available at the www.usps.com website, where you can track a package, purchase stamps, put mail on hold or forward it, print postage online, enter a change of address, schedule a package pickup and find out other relevant information. (But once again, actual mail delivery services won’t resume until tomorrow.)

UPS & FedEx Also Consider Today a Shipping Holiday

Both UPS and FedEx also consider Labor Day to be a shipping holiday, so you won’t be getting any mail deliveries from these services either.

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, every service is closed except FedEx Custom Critical. According to FedEx, Custom Critical is “same-day and overnight delivery of expedited freight.”

In addition, FedEx Office has modified hours that vary by location. Some locations will be closed, others may have limited hours. You’ll need to contact your local FedEx Office for specific hours today.

UPS’s holiday schedule also notes that there are no pickup or delivery services on Labor Day. Many UPS locations are also closed, but you’ll want to call your local office and check what their hours are today. The only service that UPS definitely offers on Labor Day is UPS Express Critical.

