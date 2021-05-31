Is mail delivered on Memorial Day 2021 today? Are USPS post offices open? As with many federal holidays, numerous businesses and services are closed for Memorial Day today. This includes the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery and many other mail delivery services.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today

The USPS will not be open and the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail to your home today since it’s a federal holiday. This means that postal offices will be closed today too.

So if you’re hoping to receive something in the mail today, you’ll need to wait until tomorrow when mail services resume.

Lobbies in post offices, however, may still be open along with some self-service kiosks that don’t require any employees to be present. Of course, this also means that lobbies will be open if you need to pick up mail from a P.O. box. But mail won’t be delivered and there will be no employees working today. So any service that requires customer service won’t be available today.

If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

Postal products and services are also still available at the www.usps.com website, where you can track a package, purchase stamps, put mail on hold or forward it, print postage online, enter a change of address, and find out other relevant information.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

UPS & FedEx Also Consider Today a Shipping Holiday

You also won’t be receiving anything in the mail today or any packages from UPS or FedEx, as both consider today to be a holiday too.

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, every service is closed except FedEx Custom Critical. FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx SmartPost, FedEx Trade Networks, and FedEx Freight are all closed today. According to FedEx, Custom Critical is “same-day and overnight delivery of expedited freight.”

FedEx Office locations may also have modified hours today. You’ll need to contact your local FedEx Office for details.

As for UPS, there are no pickup or delivery services on Memorial Day. All UPS Store locations are closed and UPS Freight is closed.

The only service that UPS offers on Memorial Day is UPS Express Critical. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit UPSExpressCritical.com for details. This service is available 24/7, 365 days a year. The UPS Express Critical service includes air, surface, charter, hand carry, international secure, inside precision, and value-added services options.

If you’re wondering about Amazon’s mail delivery today, that’s just a little more complicated. Typically, because UPS, FedEx, and USPS delivery services are closed, Amazon considers Memorial Day to be a shipping holiday as well.

In general, you should not be expecting any mail delivery today. USPS will not be delivering mail on a federal holiday.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates