Is Mail Delivered on 4th of July 2022? Are Post Offices Open or Closed?

Is mail delivered on the 4th of July today? Are USPS post offices open on Monday, July 4, 2022? As with many federal holidays, many businesses and services are closed today. This includes the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery and many other mail delivery services.

Mail Won’t Be Delivered Today

The U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail to your home today, since the 4th of July is a federal holiday. Last year, mail wasn’t delivered on July 5, since the Fourth fell on a Sunday. But this year, we’re back to the actual Fourth of July being a federally observed holiday.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, July 5.

Self-Service Kiosks Are Still Open

This also means that postal offices will be closed today too. However, even though USPS offices are closed, most post office lobbies will still be open for self-service needs or if you need to check your PO Box.

So if available, you can still visit self-service kiosks in postal office lobbies, which will be open today even though no one will be working.

If you want to find a self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

UPS & FedEx Are Also Observing Today’s Holiday

As for other shipping services, today is a holiday for FedEx and UPS too.

Most UPS Store locations will be closed today, and there won’t be any pickup or delivery service today either.

UPS lists its holiday schedule here. For Independence Day, it notes that there is “no UPS pickup or delivery service” and “UPS Store locations are closed.”

UPS holidays where shipping is closed include New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day (because it fell on a Sunday), Easter, Mother’s Day (falls on a Sunday), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

However, UPS Express Critical service is still available. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit UPSExpressCritical.com for details. This service is available 24/7, 365 days a year. The UPS Express Critical service includes air, surface, charter, hand carry, international secure, inside precision, and value-added services options.

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, FedEx Ground, FedEx Express, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Ground Economy, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Trade Networks are all closed today. FedEx Office stores are open with “modified hours,” which means you’ll need to call your location to see if it’s open at all today and, if so, for what hours.

FedEx Custom Critical is open today. According to FedEx, Custom Critical is “same-day and overnight delivery of expedited freight.”

In summary, all major shipping services for FedEx and UPS are closed today for the holiday, and USPS is also not delivering mail. So you’ll need to wait until tomorrow for any packages you ordered.

