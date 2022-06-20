Is Mail Delivered on Juneteenth This Year? Are Post Offices Open?

Is mail delivered on Juneteenth 2022 this year? Are USPS post offices open? The post office is typically closed on federal holidays, but with Juneteenth technically falling on Sunday, June 19, many people are wondering what is going to happen on Monday, June 20.

Mail Is Not Being Delivered Today on Monday, June 20

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that falls on June 19 every year. It was first declared a federal h holiday last year. This year, because June 19 falls on a Sunday, the holiday is technically being observed on Monday, June 20. This means that mail is not being delivered today.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (aka President’s Day), Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. However, USPS has a double asterisk next to its Juneteenth National Independence Day listing, noting: “Juneteenth National Independence Day will be recognized as a holiday eligible to USPS full-time and part-time career employees. The observance will be included in the Employee and Labor Relations Manual (ELM) 518, Holiday Leave and be subject to the corresponding provisions of the section.”

Self-Service Kiosks Are Still Open

Even though post offices are closed and there is no customer service on federal holidays, the lobbies at most post offices are still open. This allows people to check their post office boxes even if the post office itself is closed, along with letting them use self-service kiosks.

If you want to find a self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.” You can use these kiosks to buy postage and drop off packages, even though they won’t technically be mailed today.

If you’re wondering about other services, both FedEx and UPS are open for business today.

FedEx is open today. Juneteenth is not listed on the website as one of the holidays that affects FedEx’s schedule. Holidays listed on the website include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Good Friday to Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

UPS services are also available today on June 20, though you may want to check your local UPS store just to be sure. UPS’s holiday calendar does list Juneteenth, but not the federal observed date of June 20. Instead, the holiday calendar notes that there was no UPS pickup or delivery service on the holiday itself on Sunday, June 19. The website also notes that some store locations may also have modified business hours.

Other holidays that can affect UPS’s schedule include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day, Good Friday to Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Indigenous People’s Day (Columbus Day,) Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.