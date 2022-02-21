Is Mail Delivered on Presidents Day 2022? Are Post Offices Open?

Is mail delivered today on Presidents Day 2022? Are post offices be open on Monday, February 21, 2022? If you’re expecting a package from USPS or to be able to mail something today, you’ll have to wait an extra day. Mail isn’t being delivered because today is a federal holiday. However, you can still use self-service kiosks if you need to go the post office and don’t need anything from customer service.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today Because Presidents Day Is a Federal Holiday

Mail is not going to be delivered today on February 21, 2022. Presidents Day is also referred to as Washington’s Birthday, and it’s an official federal holiday. Because of that, the U.S. Postal Service has the day off. Mail deliveries will not be happening today.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (aka President’s Day), Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

If you were wanting to go to the post office because you need stamps, they are available for purchase at most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores. You can also go to the www.usps.com website any time, including today, and purchase stamps online to be mailed to you. Or you can pay for your postage online based on your package’s weight, print out the postage, and get your package ready. (But it still won’t be mailed until tomorrow.) If you’re using the USPS website, you can also put mail on hold or forward it, enter a change of address, schedule a package pickup for another day, and the like.

Post Offices Will Also Be Closed Today, But Lobbies Are Typically Open

U.S. Post Offices are also closed today, since all USPS employees get the day off. No one will be available to help you. However, as always, most USPS post office locations will still have their lobbies open to the general public as they typically do outside of business hours. This allows you to check your PO Box any time of day. (There are rare exceptions this may not be the case at your local office, so you may want to check your local post office first just to make sure.)

If you’re wanting to use a self-service kiosk, that will also be available to you. You can choose to buy postage through the kiosk and mail your package, but it won’t actually be mailed until tomorrow. (You can also drop off a package at the kiosk if you purchased the postage online and printed it out.) If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

If You Need to Mail Something, Try FedEx or UPS

If you’re wondering about other services, both FedEx and UPS are open for business today.

FedEx is open today, although some services are modified. FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy are modified today. Most offices are open (but call first), Home Delivery is open, FedEx Ground is open, FedEx Custom Critical is open, FedEx Trade Networks is open, and FedEx Freight is also open.

UPS services are also available today. Pickup and delivery are available, but UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations will require one additional business day in transit because of the federal holiday that affects USPS. UPS stores are also supposed to be open today. (Although you might want to call first just to double-check.)

