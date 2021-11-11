Is Mail Delivered or the Post Office Closed on Veterans Day 2021?

Happy Veterans Day 2021! Because today is a federal holiday, you may be wondering if mail is going to be delivered today. As with many federal holidays, numerous businesses and services are closed today on November 11, including the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery and post offices. However, some post office lobbies may still be open for self-service kiosks.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Because Veterans Day Is a Federal Holiday

Since today is a federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail today. This means that postal offices will be closed today too. Mail services will resume tomorrow on Tuesday, November 12, so you’ll receive your mail then instead of today.

Many post office lobbies, however, will still be open if you need to pick up mail that was delivered before today from your P.O. box. And if you have a self-service need that doesn’t require customer service, then you may still be able to use a self-service kiosk in your post office’s lobby. But there won’t be any employees working today to help you.

If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.” This will help you find the closest self-service kiosk to your location.

Postal products and services are also available at the www.usps.com website, where you can track a package, purchase stamps, put mail on hold or forward it, print postage online, enter a change of address, and find out other relevant information.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, post offices are closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

UPS & FedEx Are Offering Delivery Services Today

Although regular USPS mail isn’t being delivered today, UPS and FedEx are still offering services on Veterans Day.

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, every service is open and operating today, except for FedEx Smart Post, which is listed as offering only a “modified service” today because of USPS being closed. FedEx office locations are also open today.

FedEx services are typically only closed on Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. They’re open on holidays like Veterans Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day, New Year’s Eve, and Christmas Eve. They may have shorter hours on some holidays.

UPS’ holiday shipping page notes that the chain is also offering delivery services today and is open for normal pickup and delivery. Because USPS is closed, UPS SurePost and Mail Innovations will require an additional business day’s time for delivery.

UPS delivery services are typically only closed on New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. On those holidays, only UPS Express Critical is available.

