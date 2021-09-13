Is the 2021 Met Gala on TV?

If you’re planning to watch the Met Gala 2021, you’re probably wondering if it is on TV and on what channel it will be televised. We’ve got all the news for you on how to watch the Met Gala tonight.

In 2021, the Met Gala Red Carpet will not be on TV. Fashion’s biggest night out will be livestreamed tonight, and Vogue is hosting the only official livestream of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit. You can watch Vogue’s livestream here or on its official Twitter account here. The livestream begins at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time Monday, September 13, 2021. It is expected to last for about three-and-a-half hours, ending at 9 p.m., Vogue reported.

“Set your reminders now: the official 2021 #MetGala red carpet livestream starts tonight at 5:30PM EST, hosted by @KekePalmer and Ilana Glazer (@ilazer),” Vogue Magazine wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

The 2021 Met Gala Is a Celebration of American Fashion & the Dress Code Is ‘American Independence’

When it comes to the Met Gala, you KNOW Versace will deliver. pic.twitter.com/Kl1fH3UlIT — Year 3000 Magazine (@Y3KMagazine) September 13, 2021

As you’re watching celebrities step out from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York tonight, you can expect to see a star-spangled display and a variety of interpretations of this year’s theme, which is a celebration of American fashion with a dress code called “American Independence,” according to Vogue.

“No matter the interpretation, celebrities are bound to make major statements with their outfits—the Met gala has a history of creating memorable fashion looks, after all,” Vogue reported.

The 2020 Met Gala was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, and postponed again this year, Vogue reported. The event is typically held on the first Monday of May, but due to continuing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala was postponed to September 13. Vogue reported that the 2021 Met Gala is expected to be a smaller, more intimate gathering than it has been in previous years.

“While it may look a little different this year, there will still be a red carpet filled with fabulous fashions and celebrity sightings,” Vogue reported.

The 2021 Met Gala Will Be Hosted By Keke Palmer & Ilana Glazer; Stars Including Billie Eilish & Amanda Gorman Are Expected to Hit the Red Carpet

Vogue reported that recording artist Keke Palmer, and actor, writer, and director Ilana Glazer will be the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, giving viewers virtual access to the red carpet, celebrity interviews and high fashion.

“Together, they will provide unprecedented access to the Met Gala’s famous red carpet, interviewing high-profile guests as they arrive in grand style. (Expect a double dose of humor and irreverence along the way,)” Vogue reported.

Some of tonights co-chairs include Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman, Vogue reported. Honorary chairs include Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour, according to Vogue.

Among the celebrities who are not attending is Kylie Jenner. She posted an announcement on Instagram, sharing photos of some of her looks at previous Met Galas. While she said she would not be attending, she did not say why in her post.

“I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year,” Jenner wrote. “i can’t wait to see all the looks.”

READ NEXT: Todd Beamer: Flight 93 Hero Remembered for His Actions on 9/11