Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2021?

This past year, the stock market has become so popular that some stocks have actually gone viral. It wasn’t that long ago that people were talking about AMC and GME stocks, among others. Whether you’re in the stock market regularly or just for fun every now and then, you may be wondering if the stock market is open today for Memorial Day.

The Stock Market Is Closed Today

Because Memorial Day (May 31, 2021) is a federal holiday, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed today in observance.

The New York Stock Exchange observes all U.S. holidays. Other holidays that the NYSE is closed on include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Good Friday, Independence Day (observed on July 5 since the holiday falls on a Sunday), Labor Day, Thanksgiving (each market closes early at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 26), and Christmas (where the holiday is observed on Friday, December 24 since the actual holiday falls on a Saturday.)

According to Nasdaq’s observed holiday calendar, Nasdaq’s U.S. Equity and Options Markets are also closed today. Other holidays the Nasdaq is closed include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Independence Day (observed on July 5), Labor Day, Thanksgiving (also with an early close on November 26), and Christmas (observed on December 24.)

The London Stock Exchange is also observing a Spring Bank Holiday today, so trading there is also shut down today on exchange trading services. But OTC/SI off-book trade reporting only will be available as normal.

If you buy or sell Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, those are done online and are not part of the stock market. So buying and selling for those will continue as usual on the holiday. Cryptocurrencies can be bought or sold any time of the day or night, and are not paused to observe any holidays like the stock market does. In fact, trading can sometimes take an interesting turn on holidays, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the crypto markets.

The Stock Market Reopens Tomorrow

Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will resume their normal trading hours tomorrow on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, May 26, the NYSE will reopen and then close at its regular time. The pre-opening session (for Tape A) will begin at 6:30 a.m. Eastern, where orders can be entered and queued until the Opening Auction at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. The core trading session will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern with the Core Open Auction, followed by a 123(c) closing imbalance period from 3:45 p.m.-4 p.m. Eastern, and a closing auction at 4 p.m. Eastern.

For Tape B, the pre-opening session will begin at 6:30 a.m. Eastern, with orders entered and queued until the opening auction at 7 a.m. Eastern. Then early trading will take place from 7-9:30 a.m. Eastern, followed by core trading from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

Times are slightly different for NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Chicago. You can view the schedule here.

Nasdaq will also resume regular hours on Tuesday, the day after Memorial Day, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

