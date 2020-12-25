Is Subway Open on Christmas 2020?

Merry Christmas! If you’re wanting a break from the holidays or just prefer sandwiches to Christmas meals, is Subway open today on Christmas Day? Read on to find out all the details.

Subway Hours Vary By Location on Christmas Day — Some Are Closed, Some May Be Open

A representative of Subway told Heavy that holiday hours vary for Christmas Day and there isn’t a chain-wide set of hours for Subway stores. They shared: “All Subway restaurants are independently owned and operated so holiday hours vary. Guests should call their local Subway restaurant or check the Subway® App to confirm holiday hours.”

Even if your location is open today, you’ll want to double-check on the hours. Some Subway locations closed early on Christmas Eve, so don’t assume hours will be normal today. Although many locations will likely be closed today, it’s best to check and see if yours is an exception.

Here’s one example of a Subway that’s open today. The Subway at the 97th Avenue location in Fort Saint John, British Columbia, is offering free six-inch sandwiches from 12-2 p.m. according to a Facebook post. And a Subway in Iroquois Falls, Ontario, said that it would be open from 10-5. Of course, check first to make sure the information is still accurate before heading over.

There are still many other options for today if your Subway is closed. For example, Waffle House is open nationwide and serving meals for those who don’t want to cook at home. Other restaurants that are expected to be open today include Applebee’s, Domino’s (some locations), McDonald’s (some locations), Ruth’s Chris, Sonic, IHOP, Perkins, Denny’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, some Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings, McCormick & Schmick’s, Boston Market, Fleming’s, Panda Express, Buca di Beppo, Marie Callender’s, Benihana, Del Taco, Fogo de Chao, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Shoney’s, and more. (Just keep in mind that some hours may vary locally, so double-check with restaurants near you to confirm that they are open today.)

Specials

Subway is offering quite a few holiday specials this season (just remember that these can vary from location to location.) Through December 31, you can enter a contest for footlongs for a year or a fan cave including a big-screen TV, sound system, and more. Just upload your Subway Meal Receipt for a chance to win.

Subway also has a brand new caramel brownie cookie that you might want to try. And if you spend $25 on gift cards at participating locations, you can get a free six-inch sub. (This must be redeemed January 1 through February 13, 2021.)

(Note that discounts and specials may not be available if you receive Subway via delivery.)

If you join Subway’s MyWay rewards program, you can also earn points as you eat. You’ll get a $2 reward for every 200 tokens, and sometimes you’ll have a chance to earn bonus tokens. You’ll also get a tasty surprise on your birthday and some extra surprises during the year, along with exclusive deals. You can use a digital wallet to scan to pay and earn tokens easily. Exclusive deals are also sometimes offered for rewards members.

Subway restaurants have been open for business during the pandemic, and they are closely following CDC guidelines. This includes increased cleaning and sanitizing of stores including the most-touched surfaces, removing dine-in sandwich baskets and serving trays, and reinforcing existing health protocols. If you prefer delivery, Subway is partnering with a number of delivery services in your area, including DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates where available.

