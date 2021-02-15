Is the IRS open today on Presidents Day 2021? Many people are wondering since tax filing season just began on February 12, 2021, and now it’s February 15, 2021. Even though it’s only been a few days since tax filing season began, the IRS office is closed for Presidents Day. Today is a federal holiday, and that includes the IRS.

IRS Offices Are Closed on Presidents Day 2021

The IRS previously noted on its telephone hours page that offices were closed on federal holidays. Although this notice is now removed, you can still go to OPM.gov, which notes: “Federal law (5 U.S.C. 6103) establishes the public holidays listed in these pages for Federal employees… To see holidays for a specific year, please select the tab labeled with your year of interest.”

Then when you select 2021, Washington’s Birthday (aka Presidents Day) is listed as a federal observed holiday on Monday, February 15, 2021.

OPM notes: “This holiday is designated as ‘Washington’s Birthday’ in section 6103(a) of title 5 of the United States Code, which is the law that specifies holidays for Federal employees. Though other institutions such as state and local governments and private businesses may use other names, it is our policy to always refer to holidays by the names designated in the law.”

So yes, the IRS offices are indeed closed today since it is a federal holiday.

Local Taxpayer Assistance Offices Are Closed on Federal Holidays

Free tax filing options are available to most taxpayers–and if you don’t have computer access from home, try using #IRSFreeFile from a smart phone: https://t.co/3byJqk9fiF #IRS pic.twitter.com/wpE2igBnbC — IRSnews (@IRSnews) February 13, 2021

The IRS website noted that all Taxpayer Assistance Centers are closed on federal holidays, which includes Presidents Day.

The IRS also noted that the weekend before Presidents Day tends to be busier for telephone calls and wait times are longer. Wait times also tend be longer on Tuesdays in general, so if you need to call you might want to wait until Wednesday.

Last year, the IRS noted that people with questions might want to avoid the rush that happens during the two weeks after the Presidents Day holiday by using the IRS’ online tools rather than trying to call. You can track refunds on IRS.gov or use the Where’s My Refund tool to track refunds. You can also find answers to many questions on IRS.gov and utilize digital payment options.

The IRS’s “Where’s My Refund” tracker is available 24-7. So if you were one of the early birds who already filed your taxes, you can check the tracker any time at this link.

EITC and ACTC Tax Credit Refund Information Won’t Be Updated Until February 22

The IRS is currently estimating that the Where’s My Refund tool won’t be updated for people claiming EITC and ACTC tax credits (PATH Act) until February 22. So if you’re wanting to follow refund timing for the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit, you won’t be able to check on Presidents Day anyway.

The IRS also noted that for those who filed electronically and claimed EITC or ACTC (Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit), tax refunds aren’t expected to begin reaching you until the first week of March if there are no issues with your return. And this is only for those who filed electronically with direct deposit.

