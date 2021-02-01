When Is the Next New Episode of ‘The Rookie’ on TV?

The cop drama The Rookie airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the ABC network and it is currently in its third season. Episode 4 aired last week and some fans may be expecting to see the next new episode air on TV tonight. Unfortunately for them, a repeat episode of The Rookie will air tonight. The next new episode will not air until Valentine’s Day, on February 14, 2021.

Episode 5 for season 3 is titled “Lockdown” and in the episode, Officer Nolan is studying for a disciplinary exam. Nolan later gets taken hostage in a van. See the below video for a sneak peek at episode 5.

The Rookie 3×05 Promo "Lockdown" (HD) Nathan Fillion seriesThe Rookie 3×05 "Lockdown" Season 3 Episode 5 Promo – The Rookie returns with all new episodes Sunday February 14th on ABC. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more The Rookie season 3 promos in HD! The Rookie official website: https://abc.go.com/shows/the-rookie Watch more The Rookie Season 3 videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfrisy2KXzkccffVz0QDIwA6uvALycjfS Like The Rookie on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRookieABC… 2021-01-25T04:01:59Z

Titus Makin Was Ready to Quit the Show Before Season 3

Ahead of season 3, Titus Makin, who plays the character Jackson, said he was ready to quit the series because he wanted to explore his character more as a black police officer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Makin explained, “I woke up one morning and I was watching the news, and I was like, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t go play a cop on a show and not talk about the fact that I’m a Black cop’ … I had that conversation with Alexi [Hawley], our showrunner, and he was extremely gracious and he totally understood everything I was saying. I did come to that point where I was like, ‘If you want to write me out, I politely receive that. I would rather be written out than ignore the reality and not be able to tell the story.'”

Makin later said in the interview, “When we were about to come back for season 3, with everything that was happening in the press that we were seeing, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, all those things going on. It really helped me find a voice within myself that I think a lot of people are finding right now.”

Hawley and production were on board for exploring racism in the police force. And so, Jackson’s new training officer, Doug Stanton, who is played by Brandon Routh, was created. The character Stanton plays a “bad cop” who Jackson is determined to get removed from his position. But, Stanton will not be going down without a fight.

Fans will have to wait and see how the battle against Stanton will play out in the rest of season 3.

The Super Bowl May Have Caused the Mini Hiatus for The Rookie

If one of The Rookie‘s new episodes were to air on February 7, 2021, it might be interrupted by Super Bowl coverage. February 7th is the date of this year’s Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers for the annual event.

As for this year’s halftime headliner, The Weeknd is set to take the stage. According to NME, The Weeknd has put up $7 million of his own money for his halftime show plans. The Super Bowl organizers take care of the production costs.

The 2021 Super Bowl will be held at the Raymond James Stadium.

