Is Tim McGraw on ‘Yellowstone’?

Is Tim McGraw going to be on “Yellowstone” in season 4? A lot of fans are asking this after catching a glimpse of him during the episode. But no, he’s actually going to be in the prequel series.

1883 | Teaser | Paramount+ From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in… 2021-11-08T01:30:02Z

A trailer for “1883” debuted during the season 4 premiere of “Yellowstone,” which you can watch in the video above. McGraw is going to be part of the “1883” “Yellowstone” prequel, but he is not going to be in season 4 of “Yellowstone.”

Paramount wrote in a press release about “1883”:

Created by Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to the Emmy nominated series “Yellowstone.” Premiering December 19th on Paramount+, the original series stars Academy Award nominee legend Sam Elliott, Grammy Award Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award Winner Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett. 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, will both be part of “1883,” which is being helmed by Taylor Sheridan. The series premieres December 19 on Paramount Plus, not on the Paramount TV channel.

Faith Hill plays Margaret Dutton and Tim McGraw plays James Dutton, John Dutton’s great-grandparents. Audie Rick and Isabel May play their children (and May is also the series’ narrator), EW reported. The series is about the family’s journey of herding longhorn cattle from Texas to Montana.

EW reported that the series will answer some questions about how John Dutton’s family acquired as much land as they have. Taylor Sheridan said the series will also “paint a true reflection of a time and a place.”

