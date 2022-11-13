Is ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon?

Yellowstone Season 5 will begin airing on the Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and 7 p.m. Central Time. But is it possible to watch the debut of the new season, as well as the remainder of the episodes, on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon? We’ve got the details right here for you.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Is Not Available on Netflix

If Netflix is your preferred streaming service, you will not be able to view “Yellowstone” season 5 on that platform. “Yellowstone” is not available on Netflix for any of its seasons.

If you do a search for “Yellowstone” on Netflix, you’ll get results to shows you might like, such as “The Highway Men” “The Unforgivable” and “Ozark”. These are all great shows, but very different from “Yellowstone.”

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Isn’t Available with a Regular Hulu Subscription, But Can Be Watched via Hulu with Live TV

If you have a standard membership to Hulu, you won’t be able to view the first episode of “Yellowstone” season 5 there. This is because “Yellowstone” is available on Paramount through a cable subscription, but that’s not accessible with a regular Hulu subscription.

On the other hand, if you have a subscription to the premium Hulu plan that includes live TV, you’ll be able to watch all the new episodes of “Yellowstone” there as they air, according to a press release shared by Hulu. This package, which includes 65+ TV channels and includes Paramount, is eligible for free trials that last for a period of one week. Hulu notes that “regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.”

Once you have signed up for Hulu with Live TV (not just regular Hulu), you will be able to stream the first episode of the fifth season of “Yellowstone” live using any device of your choosing that works with Hulu with Live TV.

You Can Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Amazon

You may also watch “Yellowstone” on Amazon Prime Video if that is more convenient for you. If you need to get caught up, Amazon is a fantastic location to do so because all four seasons of the show can be bought or streamed there. Seasons 1, through 4 are all available. There is now a listing for Season 5 on Amazon Prime Video, where you can get the complete season in high definition for one upfront price with a TV Season Pass. These likely won’t be released live as the episode airs. New episodes on Amazon typically drop about 24 hours after they air on TV, although this isn’t guaranteed.

Other Streaming Options

You can also watch “Yellowstone” season 5 on the Paramount Network if you have a cable log-in. Unfortunately, it’s not on Paramount Plus, and the new season also isn’t on Peacock’s streaming service.

But if you have any streaming service, like Philo TV, that includes access to the Paramount Network, you can also watch the new season there. In addition, the new season will be airing on TV on several stations simultaneously, including Paramount, CMT, Pop TV, and TV Land.

The show stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and more.

