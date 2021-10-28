Is YouTube Down? Thousands Reporting Errors

Thousands of YouTube viewers are reporting issues with the service. While it’s still working for many people, others are reporting that the platform won’t load at all or returns a “something is wrong” error, especially when accessed on mobile. The official Team YouTube account on Twitter has not noted any problems as of the time of this article’s update.

YouTube Is Down or Crashing for Many People

YouTube issues are affecting a number of people right now across the country, according to Down Detector. You can see a spike in errors in the afternoon on Thursday, October 28.

Just 30 minutes after the original picture above was seen, you can see the problems growing even more.

Then by 3:00 p.m. Eastern, the problems reported on DownDetector had grown even more.

About 44% of people showed issues with the website, 42% with streaming, and 15% with the app. However, about 30 minutes later around 3:00 p.m. Eastern, DownDetector indicated that 77% of the problems were with the website, 15% with streaming, and 8% with a server connection.

Down Detector’s live outage map shows the issues primarily affecting all parts of the United States. However, commenters noted that the issues were happening outside of the United States too.

Many Are Seeing the ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error

Heavy noted issues accessing the platform on mobile, both with the app and through a mobile browser. Sometimes the platform is blank and simply returns a “something went wrong, please try again” error. Sometimes refreshing the browser page or the app is enough to make the error disappear.

On DownDetector, some people noted the opposite issue that Heavy observed, writing that they saw the error when accessing the site on their computer browser but it worked fine on their phones. However, these reports quickly began indicating more issues with mobile than on desktop.

On Reddit, one person commented that they were able to fix the issue in their mobile browser by turning on desktop mode in Firefox. Quite a few people commented that they were only having the issue on mobile.

Google Trends indicated that one of the main errors people were searching for was the “youtube something went wrong” message.

YouTube’s Twitter Account Has Not Yet Noted the Specific Issue

The TeamYouTube Twitter account, which often provides updates about YouTube issues, has not yet tweeted about the problem, as of the time of this article’s publication.

When one person asked Team YouTube to fix the “playback error” around 1:45 p.m. Central (after the outage started), Team YouTube replied with a tweet about general troubleshooting tips.

Sorry to hear this – make sure you're running the latest version of the app. Here are other troubleshooting steps you can try: https://t.co/EmNhWijZwj. If nothing works, mind sharing a screenshot of the error you're seeing? Keep us posted! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 28, 2021

Google Cloud Platform’s status page is currently noting issues due to a migration in progress. The webpage notes: “Global: BigQuery cross-region Dataset copy tasks may be delayed or fail. [Mitigation work in progress. ETA Thursday, 2021-10-28 18:00 US/Pacific].”

Of course, people from YouTube are flocking to Twitter to share their experiences.

One person wrote that it was time to play minecraft while YouTube’s down.

welp time to play some minecraft or just draw while youtube is down hope it gets fixed soon — EnderVibes || 🎃 Welcome to Chaos 🎃 (@vibes_dragon) October 28, 2021

One person joked that they’re going to have to read now that YouTube isn’t working.

YouTube is down. Jeez. Now I’ll have to “read”. — Tara Charnow (@merlinsclaw) October 28, 2021

