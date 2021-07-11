Where & When to Watch the ‘Jackass’ Shark Week Special

The stars of “Jackass” are participating in a Shark Week special. Get the rundown on where to watch the show, what time it airs and more.

Steve-O and costar Poopies are the focus of the “Jackass Shark Week” special on the Discovery Channel. The special airs on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 10:02 p.m. ET. The special will end at 11:05 p.m. ET. Johnny Knoxville participates in the show, but tunes in via video chat while his costars carry out dangerous stunts involving sharks.

Encore presentations of the special air on Discovery at 2:02 a.m. ET on July 12, 2021, 12 p.m. ET on July 12, 2021, 11 p.m. ET on July 17, 2021, and on July 18, 2021 at 3 a.m. ET.

A “Jackass” Cast Member Gets Bitten by a Shark





Teaser of Jackass Shark Week Special 2021 Sneak Peek of Jackass Shark Week Special “Jackass” is jumping the shark — like, for real — by joining Discovery Channel's "Shark Week" spectacle, and based on this first look … we'd say someone's bitten off more than they can chew. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and a couple new jackasses are returning to TV… 2021-07-02T05:00:12Z

While many specials that air during Shark Week are free of incident, this one is not. During one of the stunts, Poopies actually is bitten by a shark. Beach Grit has reported that Sean “Poopies” McInerney is a new cast member when it comes to the “Jackass” franchise. Beach Grit further reported that Poopies earned his nickname “as a 13-year-old after a Jackass-inspired stunt where he evacuated his bowels at a busy intersection and was subsequently arrested.”

A shark biologist named Dr. Craig O’Connell assisted the “Jackass” cast members in the Shark Week special. His role was to “protect” the sharks, according to The Daily Beast. It was a day that left O’Connell uneasy, as he confessed to The Daily Beast, “From the start, I was very uncomfortable. But they say that life starts at the end of your comfort zone. And I was definitely at the end of my comfort zone.”

How to Watch “Jackass Shark Week” Online

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch “Jackass Shark Week” streaming online for free:

“Jackass 4” Premieres in Fall 2021





According to Cinema Blend, the upcoming movie “Jackass 4” will be released in movie theaters on October 22, 2021. Its original premiere date was March 5, 2021, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

Cast members of “Jackass 4” include Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason “Wee Man” Acuna, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England, according to IMDb. Celebrities who will appear in the film include Shaquille O’Neal, Tony Hawk, and Post Malone.

Unfortunately for Bam Margera fans, Margera was prevented from joining in on the “Jackass 4” project, as the director, Jeff Tremaine, was granted a permanent restraining order against the star, as reported by TMZ. TMZ reported that Margera sounded off against Tremaine and costar Knoxville in May 2021, after he was fired from the film. Steve-O spoke out about the firing and said that Margera was unable to stay sober while working on the movie.

Tremaine later filed a restraining order against Margera for alleged death threats. In response to the scandal, Page Six reported that Margera has asked fans to boycott the movie.