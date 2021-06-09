‘MAFS’ Star Jacob Harder’s Dating App Profile Uncovered

“Married at First Sight” star Jacob Harder is ready to dip his feet into the dating pool again. Harder might not have found love on season 12 of Lifetime’s marriage experiment, but the Atlanta resident hasn’t given up hope. Fans discovered Harder’s profile on the dating app Bumble, where women make the first move.

Screenshots of Harder’s account were shared to a “Married at First Sight” fan page on Facebook, which has more than 76,000 followers. “Guess who’s on Bumble!!!” the original poster wrote. The update garnered more than 1,200 reactions and nearly 500 comments.

Harder lists his age as 39 and he says he’s a senior analyst who graduated from Heidelberg University in 2005.

Fans of the series may recall Harder’s penchant for the ‘80s, and he alludes to that in his “About Me” section on Bumble. He’s also not shy about the fact that he appeared on Lifetime.

“I’d say I’m a vintage dude/nerd,” Harder explains. “Generally, I’m a pretty goofy bastard but serious in the important ways. And yes also a reality show guy from ‘Married at First Sight.’ So if we date be ready for the microscope.”

Viewers have generally been split when it comes to siding with Harder. Others perceived his ex-wife, Haley Harris, to be cold and unaffectionate.

“Hopefully he finds someone he deserves it… the other one never gave him a chance,” one of the top Facebook comments reads.

“I’m happy for him. Imagine if they would have stayed together and he would have had to get along with the witch and the witch’s mother,” another wrote.

Harder Asked For His Haters to Be Kind

While Harder has no shortage of fans on Facebook, the same cant be said for the rest of people who are on other social media platforms. Harder responded to some of the negativtiy after Decison Day, where he and Harris decided to divorce.

“Thank you for all the love and support,” he wrote on his Instagram story last month, per TV Showcase. “And to my haters, 😘 I hope tomorrow is better for you. Let’s try and elevate each other and not spread hate.”

“Negative energy is infectious and can ruin your day but positivity is just as contagious,” he added. “Be your best you but live by your own rules and not everyone’s idea of what “should” be.”

Harris Wasnt Attracted to Her First Husband

Despite initally getting along, things quickly fizzled out between Harris and Harder. Since Harris wanted to make things work, she agreed to be intimate with Harder but it only put further distance in between them.

Harris seemed to regret the hookup. “Things happened in Vegas that shouldn’t have happened,” she confirmed to host Jamie Otis on April 14 episode of “Married at First Sight: Unfiltered,” per Reality TV World.

“We had some conversations about that, but it was very brief,” Harris explained. We had a love language conversation where he told me that his love language is physical touch; he never asked me what mine was.”

Harris explained to Otis she doesnt need physical touch in a relationship. “He never cared to know what mine was until I had to bring it up weeks later and be like, ‘Hey, guess what?! That’s not mine. Sorry, but that’s not it!'” she said.

