Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Her Silence Following Will Smith &Amp; Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a quote following the controversial Will Smith slap of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars.

On Sunday, during the Academy Awards ceremony, Rock was on stage presenting the winner for the Best Documentary Feature. He made a joke about Pinkett Smith starring in “GI Jane 2” due to her shaved head. Her husband got out of his front-row seat and walked up to the stage and seemingly slapped Rock, then said “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth” twice.

An uncensored version from an international broadcast made its rounds on Twitter shortly after.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jada Pinkett Smith Shared a Quote on Instagram Following the Controversial Slap ‘This Is a Season for Healing & I’m Here for It’

Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Pinkett Smith shared a quote on Instagram reading “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it” which was her first public statement since the slap occurred.

The joke, made about her blad head, was particularly triggering due to her vocal issues with Alopecia, which causes hair loss.

She revealed her diagnosis for the first time in 2018, according to People.

“A lot of people have been asking why I’ve been wearing turbans. Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it,” she said on her Red Table Talk series the outlet reported. “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’” she added. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

Will Smith Issued an Apology to Chris Rock ‘Violence in All of Its Forms Is Poisonous & Destructive’

Smith is currently under investigation by the Academy for the incident.

He issued a public apology to Rock no Monday, March 28, writing, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He also apologized to the Academy and to his “King Richard Family” who he was representing at the Oscars on Sunday.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Rock has yet to comment on the slap.

