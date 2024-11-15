YouTuber Jake Paul’s Massive Net Worth Exceeds Mike Tyson’s

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul has a net worth of approximately $80 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Paul’s bottom line is likely to increase, perhaps significantly, after his November 15 boxing match with legend Mike Tyson.

‘

Before the match, Paul’s wealth was much higher than Tyson’s because Tyson has battled back from bankruptcy, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which pegged Tyson’s net worth at $10 million.

The two will square off at 8 p.m. eastern time live on Netflix in Texas. According to TMZ, before the match, Paul purchased a $7 million watch and two $100,000 diamond ear coverings.

Jake Paul Has Made More Money Recently From Boxing Matches Than Social Media, Reports Say

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul is “consistently one of the highest-paid social media stars in the world, ” earning between $20 million and $50 million per year.

Paul earns his fortune through “a mix of boxing events, merchandise, YouTube video views, and endorsement,” according to the site.

In 2021, most of Paul’s $45 million haul came from boxing matches, with only about $5 million coming “from endorsements and social media earnings,” Celebrity Net Worth reported. Paul also co-founded a “body care brand,” the site reported.

In 2022, Forbes estimated that Paul was the second richest YouTube star with $45 million in earnings. Paul’s brother Logan Paul has also made a fortune as a social media influencer.

According to Forbes, Paul also made the list in 2018 “with $21.5 million in earnings—largely on the strength of his boxing earnings.”

Paul vanquished three MMA fighters in the ring, the site reported. According to Forbes, Paul’s social media earnings took a hit after his brother Logan Paul’s controversial video in a Japanese forest known for being a place where people take their own lives. His YouTube page was demonetized for a time, and Jake Paul also lost sponsors, even though he wasn’t the person who filmed the video, according to Forbes. However, Paul is back on YouTube but uses the channel mostly to post about boxing.

Parade.com reported that Logan Paul is even richer than Jake Paul.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jake Paul also starred on a Disney show called “Bizaardvark.” He got his start as a social media influencer posting on the now-defunct platform “Vine,” before migrating over to YouTube, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jake Paul May Earn as Much as $40 Million for the Mike Tyson Match

According to DraftKings, Paul may stand to get as much as $40 million for boxing Tyson, although the exact payday has not been released. The site reported that Tyson’s haul may be around $20 million.

Paul posted a TikTok video showing him lying in a bed with a stack of money on his chest and told Tyson he’d give him an “extra $5 million” if Tyson could last four rounds with him. If Tyson doesn’t, Paul said, he wants Tyson to get a tattoo reading, “I love Jake Paul.”

Things were already heated at the weigh-in, where Tyson slapped Paul during a stare down, according to a video that Netflix posted to its X page.