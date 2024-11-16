Jake Paul Hints That He Was Paid $40 Million to Fight Mike Tyson

YouTuber Jake Paul hinted that he might be getting $40 million to fight Mike Tyson on November 15, although the exact payday he’s making is not clear.

In a press conference, Paul implied the purse could be $40 million for the fight. USA Today reported that Tyson could get as much as $20 million on the match, although the payday not been publicly confirmed.

“I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend,” Paul said in the press conference.

“I know you’re making a lot of money … at least $20 million or something like that,” talk show host Jimmy Kimmel said to Tyson during an appearance, but Tyson didn’t confirm the amount, USA Today reported.

The bout is airing live on Netflix. Although Netflix wrote on X that the fight was starting at 8 p.m. eastern time, Paul and Tyson had not yet taken the ring as of 10:45 p.m. on the east coast.

Mike Tyson Said He Isn’t Fighting Jake Paul for the Money, Reports Say

For his part, Tyson indicated he isn’t fighting Paul because he needs the money.

Tyson said he “could be waiting on a check every day from cannabis,” USA Today reported, referring to his Tyson 2.20 cannabis brand.

“That’s (B.S.) for me. I’m a man. … I want to go out there and I want to expose myself to risk,” Tyson said, according to USA Today.

“Sometimes I want to see who I really am. I want to see what I’m really made out of,” he added, USA Today reported.

In a TikTok video, Paul, lying on a bed with a stack of money on his chest, offered Tyson another $5 million if he could make it four rounds while fighting against Paul. If Tyson can’t, he had to get a tattoo saying he loves Jake Paul in order to get the money, according to the video.

Mike Tyson Has a Lower Net Worth Than Jake Paul

Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all time, but, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is only $10 million.

Tyson, over the years, has had numerous setbacks that reduced his net worth, the site reported, including a bankruptcy. In addition, he spent years in prison on a rape conviction.

In contrast, Paul, who made his fortune on social media and more recently as a professional boxer, has a net worth of about $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In fact, according to TMZ, Paul shelled out $7 million for a new watch and $200,000 for diamond ear covers before his bout with Tyson, 58, the latter in response to the infamous incident years ago where Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during a match.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyson was once worth $300 million. However, years of financial problems followed that. Seven years later, he told “The View,” that he was “totally destitute and broke. But I have an awesome life. I have an awesome wife who cares about me. … I’m totally broke. I had a lot of fun. It [going broke] just happened. I’m very grateful. I don’t deserve to have the wife that I have; I don’t deserve the kids that I have, but I do, and I’m very grateful,” according to Celebrity Net Worth.