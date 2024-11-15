Jake Paul Buys $7 Million Watch, Diamond Ear Covers Before Mike Tyson Fight

YouTuber Jake Paul purchased a $7 million watch and $200,000 diamond ear coverings in advance of his November 15 fight against Mike Tyson, according to TMZ Sports.

The ear coverings are in reference to the notorious bite that Tyson once took out of competitor Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997, TMZ reported. The watch is “loaded with emerald and baguette-cut white diamonds, and a one-minute tourbillon,” TMZ reported.

Paul and Tyson are meeting in the boxing ring for a much-anticipated bout. Netflix wrote on X that the fight will occur live on Netflix on Friday, November 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern time. USA Today reported that the event will be free on Netflix for subscribers of that platform.

TMZ reported that the watch is from Jacob and Co., and the diamond ear coverings are from VOBARA. According to Fox News, the State of Texas has sanctioned the fight as a professional bout. It was originally supposed to take place in July, but Tyson had to postpone the fight because he had an ulcer, Fox News reported. Paul has a 10-1 record as a boxer, according to USA Today.

Things have already gotten heated, with Tyson hitting Paul at the weigh-in, according to video Netflix posted on X. That video has had more than 8 million views, although some viewers wrote that they think it was staged. “Even if it show Tyson is still quick, ya see that speed?” a person wrote on X on the Netflix comment thread.

Jake Paul explained That He Is Wearing the Ear Covers So Mike Tyson Doesn’t Bite His Ear

Paul spoke about some of the jewelry in a press conference.

“I’m not getting my (expletive) bit off on Friday night so I’ve got my diamond spiked ear covers right there, all right?” Paul said in a press conference in advance of the Tyson fight.

According to Bleacher Report, Tyson is 58 years old and “has not fought professionally since 2005 and hasn’t had an exhibition fight since 2020.”

Paul is a social media influencer who “says he got the idea after an ayahuasca retreat,” referring to the Tyson fight, according to Fox News.

In a press conference, Paul indicated that he might be making as much as $40 million for the fight. USA Today reported that Tyson might be making as much as $20 million on the fight, although it’s not been publicly confirmed.

Jake Paul Said That He’s Wearing a $1 Million Fight Outfit

Play

Paul also spoke about the outfit he will wear for the fight on the podcast, “Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch.” He said the outfit cost $1 million.

“This outfit that I’ve made for the fight is the most expensive fight outfit in the history of boxing,” Paul said on the podcast.

“It’s $1 million. So, it costs a pretty penny, and it’s very shiny. That’s the hints I will give. But for the walkout, I’m gonna be driving in a certain vehicle to the ring, which is gonna be pretty cool. But the rest you’re gonna have to wait and see. The song is sort of related to Mike Tyson’s career and a film that he did,” he said.

According to Fox News, the Tyson-Paul fight ” will be eight, two-minute rounds with 14-ounce gloves.”