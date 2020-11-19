James Avery’s Cause of Death: How Did Fresh Prince’s Uncle Phil Die?

James Avery, who played Philip Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, passed away on December 31, 2013, in Glendale, California. He was 68.

In January 2014, BBC reported that Avery’s publicist, Cynthia Snyder, told the Associated Press that the actor died following complications with open heart surgery.

That same month, TMZ reported that Avery was “suffering from several major medical problems for years before he died from complications…”

The outlet continued, “We’ve obtained the death certificate, filed in L.A., which shows the 68-year-old suffered from severe coronary heart disease — along with end-stage kidney disease and type-2 diabetes.”

His official cause of death, the outlet reported, was listed as cardiorespiratory arrest.

Here’s what you need to know:

His Remains Were Scattered Near the Pacific Ocean

James Avery – Uncle Phil best ofThe Very best of uncle Phil from the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air". RIP James Avery. I do not own or have rights to these videos or television program. This video was created in memory of James Avery of some of his very best performances in the show the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air". Enjoy. 2014-01-02T07:30:17Z

On January 14, Young Hollywood wrote that after his passing, Avery’s ashes were scattered off the coast of Los Angeles.

The outlet reported his mother as telling the New York Daily News, “He was raised at the beach, and we both believe water is everlasting. Whenever you go to the beach, the water just goes on forever. That’s life after death…”

She continued, “We’re supposed to have a service out here sometime in March with the fellows he grew up with and my friends. I’m a nature person, so I want it to be something outside. The whole world is a church when you’re out in nature.”

Two years prior to his death, according to TMZ, Avery had the opportunity to reunite with his Fresh Prince cast at a charity event.

Friends & Fans Respond To James Avery’s Death

Just two days after Avery’s passing, Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Avery’s son on the sitcom, wrote on social media, “The world has lost a truly special man. I am very saddened to say that James Avery has passed. Even though he played my father on TV, he was a wonderful father figure to me in life. He will be deeply missed.”

Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, also took to Facebook to write, “Damn. I just heard about James ‘Uncle Phil’ Avery. One of tv’s great 3 dimensional characters. Something hard for African Americans to nab,” she wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

James was my teacher my protector & the most magnificent actor. We're feeling his loss very deeply. He'll always be apart of me #JamesAvery — Tatyana Ali (@TatyanaAli) January 1, 2014

Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks on Fresh Prince, commented, “James was my teacher my protector & the most magnificent actor… We’re feeling his loss very deeply. He’ll always be apart of me #JamesAvery.”

And DJ Jazzy Jeff, who played Will Smith’s best friend on the show, also wrote about ‘Uncle Phil’s’ passing. “RIP James Avery…Thank U for the talks,travel tips and the jazz cd’s. A great Friend and Even Better Person…You will be Missed!! #FPOB.”

Avery led an illustrious career and had a number of credits to his name. He played Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Steve Yeager in The Brady Bunch Movie, and Haroud Hazi in Aladdin. On the small screen, the actor appeared on shows like Hill Street Blues, Brothers, and L.A. Law, among others.

He made a cameo in his final film role for the movie, Wish I Was Here, directed by Zach Braff.

