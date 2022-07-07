Legendary Actor James Caan Dead at 82, Family Says

Actor James Caan has died at 82, his family says. He is survived by his five children, including four sons and a daughter. Caan, best known for “The Godfather,” “Misery” and “Elf,” was married four times. His cause of death has not been made public.

A statement posted on his official Twitter account on July 7, 2022, reads, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

1. James Caan Was Born in the Bronx, New York, as the Son of Jewish Immigrants From Germany

James Caan was born March 26, 1940, in the Bronx, New York, to Sophie Falkenstein Caan and Arthur Caan, who were both Jewish immigrants from Germany, according to a 2006 article in Cigar Aficiando. He was one of three siblings along with his sister, Barbara, and brother, Ronnie, and grew up in Queens, according to The Guardian. His father was a kosher butcher.

“We didn’t have a shop,” he told The Guardian in 2019. “My dad was a middleman, humping sides of meat from trucks to restaurants. … I learned about things like respect and loyalty.”

He added that he wished his sons had gone through what he did as a child, “Because it wasn’t tough as such, but it could be scary getting your a** kicked out into the schoolyard with 100 other kids and learning how to win and lose, when to push and not to push, you know. It’s the stuff of life, and my kids don’t know shit about it because they’re pampered to oblivion.”

2. Caan Was Married 4 Times, Most Recently to Linda Stokes From 1995 Until Their Divorce in 2017

Caan was married four times. He was most recently married to Linda Stokes from 1995 until their divorce in 2017. He and Linda split up three times during their tumultuous marriage, according to E! News.

According to E!, Caan was previously married to Dee Jay Mathis from 1960 to 1966, to Sheila Marie Ryan from 1976 to 1977 and to Ingrid Hajek from 1990 to 1995.

3. Caan’s Son, Scott Caan, Followed His Footsteps Into a Hollywood Acting Career

Scott Caan on David Letterman "Hawaii Five-O" star Scott Caan talks about his new book, Scott Caan Photography, Vol1. and his father, James Caan.

One of Caan’s five children, Scott Caan, followed his footsteps into an acting career in Hollywood. The younger Caan was from James’ marriage to Sheila Ryan Caan. He was born in 1976. Scott Caan has starred as “Danno” on CBS’ “Hawaii Five-O” reboot and also had a memorable role in “Ocean’s Eleven” and its sequels.

He told Outside Left Screen in 2005, when asked if his last name helped his career, “You know, I‚ look, I’ve heard this all day long and I’ve heard the question asked every possible way, but my father‚ he raised me right, you know what I mean? And all I can give him credit for is my personal self.”

4. He Has 3 Other Sons, James Arthur Caan, Jacob Caan & Alexander Caan, & a Daughter, Tara Caan

James Caan is survived by three other sons, including Alexander Caan, who was born in 1991 during his marriage to Ingrid Hajek, and James Arthur Caan, born in 1995, and Jacob Caan, born in 1998, with Stokes.

Caan’s daughter, Tara Caan, was born in 1964, during his marriage to Dee Jay Mathis.

5. Caan Is Also Survived by His 4 Grandchildren

Along with his five kids, James Caan is also survived by four grandchildren. His daughter, Tara, has three children, according to her social media pages. Scott Caan and his partner, Kacy Byxbee, have a daughter, Josie James Caan, born in 2014.