‘Talented’ Television Actor Dead at 26 After Going Missing, Family Confirms

James Hollcroft was a 26-year-old actor in Mexican television series who has died, according to a tribute post from his sister and his family’s confirmation to People Magazine.

A media organization he was affiliated with also confirmed Hollcroft’s death in a statement on Facebook. “Thank you for all those good times we spent together during your acting training, we will carry you in our memories and in our hearts, you will always be part of our CEA family, see you always dear James Hollcroft,” CEA Televisa, which is based in Mexico City, wrote.

People reported that Hollcroft’s family had confirmed his death on September 12, with his mother describing Hollcroft as a “talented young man” who “achieved a lot in a short time.”

James Hollcroft “was an actor, known for Esta historia me suena (2019),” IMDb reported. That Mexican show is about a forbidden romance, according to IMDb.

He was” best known for his work in the Mexican entertainment industry in shows like ‘Como dice el dicho,'” The New York Post reported.

James Hollcroft Was Listed as Missing Before He Died, Reports Say

REST EASY, JAMES 🙏 James Hollcroft, who became known for his roles in Mexican shows, was discovered lifeless after going missing for days. RELATED: https://t.co/XkTOkMFEz2 pic.twitter.com/8WxXtfTfji — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) September 13, 2024

The New York Post reported that Hollcroft was reported missing on September 3 before being found dead. According to Distractify, he disappeared in Mexico City. The exact date he was found deceased is not clear; the circumstances are not, either.

A woman shared a missing person poster for Hollcroft on X, writing, “His name is James Hollcroft. Last seen: Tuesday, September 3, when he was heading home in the Tizapán neighborhood, San Angel CDMX, near Televisa, the institution where he studies and works.”

The cause of death is unclear.

Hollcroft’s brother-in-law Arturo Mejia shared a lengthy tribute to him on Instagram. He wrote:

I wish everything is just one more dream. Thank you for being the brother you were, the uncle you were with your nephews, the great son you were, really this breaks my soul, today here we lower the curtain but you are in heaven doing that big stage you talked about. Thank you for everything you taught me, for always listening to have that sympathy that you always caressed you had a unique essence that always, every year I waited eagerly for you to arrive home and adventure those crazy talks that lasted hours that seemed and passed time so in a hurry I love you baby brother I will always carry you in my heart my dear Hollywood James Hollcroft

James Hollcroft’s Sister Wrote on Instagram, ‘You Will Always Be Present in Our Hearts’

Hollcroft’s sister Jane Hollcroft confirmed his death in an Instagram post and tribute. “I will love you forever, thank you for the years we shared together and for giving me the most magnificent moments I could live,” she wrote. “You will always be present in our hearts little brother.” She shared photos with the Instagram.

Other people also wrote tributes on Facebook under the CEA Televisa post. “An excellent colleague and friend. Rest in peace James 😔🤍 A hug to the family ❤️” wrote one woman.

“My dear James Hollcroft, it was a pleasure to have been part of a stage of your life,” a man wrote. “You had many plans for the future and you always fought to get far. A huge hug to your family 🕊️ 😞” wrote a woman.

A man wrote in the comment thread, “An admirable man and a good mate such sad news rest in peace James.”