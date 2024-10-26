Fans Debate Validity of Jamie Foxx Bombshell Report

Rumors that Jamie Foxx’s 2023 hospitalization had something to do with Sean “Diddy” Combs have hit a fever pitch.

Back in April 2023, TMZ reported that Foxx was hospitalized with a “mystery” illness. There had been some online chatter that Foxx’s illness had to do with Combs in some way, and during a recent taping for a comedy special in Atlanta, Georgia, a couple of people in attendance claim that Foxx addressed those rumors.

In a video posted to YouTube on October 7, 2024, a comedian who goes by Choke No Joke said that he was at the taping for Foxx’s new show. Choke No Joke explained that Foxx specifically name-checked Combs when discussing his hospitalization.

“Jamie Foxx states in the special that Diddy was responsible for what happened to him and he is the one that called the FBI on him,” Choke No Joke stated. He explained that he went to two of three tapings for the Netflix special and he personally heard Foxx say these things. When asked if Foxx was just joking, Choke No Joke responded, “I don’t think he was joking.”

Foxx’s Netflix special is titled “What Had Happened Was,” and is due out in January 2025.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Foxx for comment.

Sources at the Jamie Foxx Special Taping Claim He Was Serious About the Sean Combs Claims

Play

Page Six reported that at least two people in the audience at the taping of Foxx’s special witnessed him talking about Combs and didn’t think he was joking. Aside from Choke No Joke, a security guard also spoke out, saying “I know [Combs] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it. … Jamie Foxx reported this man to the FBI because of this.” His comments were made on Cam Capone News.

According to TMZ, however, Foxx’s comments about Combs during the taping for his special were, in fact, made in jest. A source told the outlet that there are “zero truths” to the claims about Foxx and Combs.

What did happen to Foxx, however, still isn’t clear. The “Django Unchained” star has opened up about his illness a few times since getting back on his feet. However, he’s never actually disclosed exactly what happened to him. Instead, he’s given a few details and kept the rest of the health issue private.

“April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything,” he said in July 2024, according to ABC News. “So they told me, I’m in Atlanta, they told me — my sister and daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a Cortisone shot. The next doctor said there’s something going on up there. I won’t say it on camera,” Foxx added.

Fans Are Debating Whether or Not Jamie Foxx Was Joking About Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Play

Many fans aren’t exactly sure what to believe. Various Reddit threads have been started with people weighing in on the Foxx/Combs rumors. Some think it’s possible that Foxx did say something about Combs and that he wasn’t joking, while others are sure that Foxx simply used Combs as part of his bit.

“If what Jamie’s saying is true (and not a joke as speculated in the article), this is really frightening. I never realized how much reach Diddy had in Hollywood until everything came crashing down around him,” one person wrote.

“It could be a joke, since Foxx is a comedian, but I can’t conceptualize what the joke would even be? It would, however, explain why Jamie Foxx was so secretive about his hospitalization. I really don’t think his first thought out of the hospital was the potential for a Netflix special,” someone else said.

“Sounds like it could be a joke,” a third comment read.

“On one hand I’m glad Foxx is okay. On the other hand the pessimist side of me really hopes this isn’t a way for Foxx to get ahead of any potential controversies that may come out in regard to him and his past proximity with Diddy. The bit about him being the one who called the FBI on him is especially sending alarm signals to my brain,” a fourth Redditor added.

