Jane Fonda’s Age, Background & Stats

Actress Jane Fonda is an award-winning performer who is being honored by the 2021 Golden Globe Awards with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” She has been acting in film and TV since the 1960s, so ahead of her award, here is what you need to know about her age, height, and background.

Fonda Is 83 Years Old

Jane Fonda was born December 21, 1937, the daughter of actor Henry Fonda and socialite Frances Ford Seymour. She is the older sister of actor Peter Fonda, who died in 2019 after a battle with lung cancer.

Fonda began acting in 1960 at the age of 23 when she was cast in a Broadway play. She has been a Hollywood staple ever since, even in the era when she was blasted for her objections to the Vietnam War.

The 5’8″ actress was known for her exercise empire in the 1980s, something that has been key to looking so great as she ages.

“Maintaining a healthy weight, strong heart and bones through regular physical exercise is a major ingredient for successful aging,” she wrote in her book “Prime Time” (via People).

She also told People that she has “worked hard” over the years to “be better as a human being.”

“I’m thankful that I’ve gotten better over the 80 years [of my life],” she told People in 2017. “I’m less judgmental. I’m forgiving. … I didn’t think if I did live this long, that I would be vibrant and healthy and still working. I’m grateful.”

Fonda Said She Burst Into Tears When She Heard About the Cecil B. DeMille Award

In a conversation with co-honoree Norman Lear, who received the Carol Burnett Award at the 2021 Golden Globes, Fonda said her reaction when she learned of the honor was that she started crying.

“I burst into tears. It was so unexpected. And it’s such a great honor. And it made me so happy that I burst into tears. I’m so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” said Fonda.

She also recounted her favorite moment from the Golden Globes over the years and it’s an unexpected choice, considering she has won so many Globes over the years.

“I had retired from the entertainment business – I had no intention of coming back. My son, the actor Troy Garrity was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Soldier’s Girl, and he invited me to be his plus-one, his escort. And walking the red carpet with my son when he was the one that was being nominated – he lost to Al Pacino, he should have won – but I mean, losing to Al Pacino isn’t so bad. That was the most fun that I ever had,” said Fonda.

Jane Fonda has won two Academy Awards during her decades-long career (from seven nominations). She won Best Actress in 1971 for Klute and again in 1978 for Coming Home. She also won seven Golden Globes over the years (out of 15 nominations), taking home wins for the World Film Favorite three times, Most Promising Newcomer – Female in 1962, and Beset Actress in a Drama for films Julia, Klute, and Coming Home.

Fonda is also an author, producer, political activist, and launched IndieCollect’s Jane Fonda Fund for Women Directors, which aims to support the restoration of films directed by women.

READ NEXT: How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes Online