Jane Fonda Warned Jennifer Lopez About Red Flags in Her Marriage to Ben Affleck

In light of the constant divorce rumors now swirling around Jennifer Lopez, Hollywood star Jane Fonda’s warning to Lopez about red flags in her relationship to Ben Affleck seems right on the money.

Lopez spent the 4th of July holiday in the Hamptons with her daughter Emme and friends, according to her Instagram Page, while, Page Six reported, Affleck remained on the other side of the country in Los Angeles. She also posted a throwback breakup song to her Instagram page. None of this has done anything to quell the persistent divorce rumors surrounding the couple, although they have not confirmed they plan to split.

Fonda would perhaps be well-positioned to say I told you so. In the documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” which was released in February, Fonda seemed quite worried about Lopez’s handling of the relationship, pointing out a series of red flags that could point to future troubles.

“I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work,” Fonda told Lopez in the documentary. “However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Jane Fonda Told Jennifer Lopez That She Was ‘Real Scared’ About the Couple’s Relationship

Lopez brushed off Fonda’s concerns in the documentary, telling the star, “That’s just us living our life.”

Until it wasn’t. Lopez and Affleck have not been photographed together since her Italian vacation, where, according to photos published by People, she was seen taking swimsuit selfies on a speedboat.

Fonda told Lopez in the documentary that she became concerned about the relationship when Affleck was photographed looking crabby at the Grammys in 2023, the year after their marriage.

“I got real scared, you know, with all that [expletive] about the Grammys, and he looks unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’” Fonda told Lopez. Fonda told Lopez that she did not know what to expect when Lopez asked her to appear in her relationship-dissecting movie.

Ben Affleck Also Highlighted Some Red Flags in the Documentary

Lopez acknowledged the concerns in the documentary, saying, “Maybe I’m setting myself up to be [expletive] criticized again, I don’t know. But that’s what my heart’s telling me to do.”

In the documentary, she attributed her many broken relationships to feeling emotionally neglected as a child by an often-working father and narcissistic mother. Affleck said in the documentary that he believed Lopez sought public affirmation to fill that emotional hole.

Lopez has been married four times. Although the couple seemed pretty loved-up in the documentary, Affleck also described some differences between them that are red flags. For example, he said that he is far less comfortable with the public attention on their relationship than she is, and he indicated that he prefers to keep things private.

Meanwhile, she shared a book of private emails that he gave her with people in the studio and set out to make a documentary and movie about their love for each other, as well as her trail of broken relationships.