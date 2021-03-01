Jane Fonda’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jane Fonda is a former model, actress, activist and fitness coach who has taken on the mantel of environmental change. Her acting career took off in the 1970s and has continued into her golden years. She has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Fonda, 78, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globe Awards 2021 airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 5 p.m. Pacific time on NBC on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The award is a tribute to the diversity of her work, including film classics, her fitness platform, “Jane Fonda’s Workout,” and her activism. Past winners include Oprah Winfrey, Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

1. Fonda’s Mom Died By Suicide When She Was 12 & Opened Up About Her Early Life on Her Documentary

Young Jane Fonda and her beauty✨ pic.twitter.com/c9mHEaPaQP — marysia 🦋 (@cherornothing) January 15, 2021

Fonda’s early life was not without severe suffering. Her mom, Frances Ford Seymour, was a Candadian-American socialite who struggled with mental health issues. She died by suicide while she was in a psychiatric hospital following several stays in hospitals. Jane Fonda was 12 when her mom died.

The “Grace and Frankie” star talked about her life with her mom in interviews with HBO on the documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.”

If you have a parent who is not capable of showing up, not capable of reflecting you back through eyes of love, it has a big impact on your sense of self. As a child, you always think it was your fault because the child can’t blame the adult, because they depend on the adult for survival. It takes a long time to get over the guilt.

However, years later, she decided to dedicate her 2005 memoir, “My Life So Far,” to her mother.

“When I wrote my memoir, I dedicated it to my mother because I knew that if I did… I would be forced to really try to figure her out,” she told People.

2. Fonda Built Her Fitness Empire on a Foot Injury Suffered During Filming of ‘The China Syndrome’

Apr 25, 1982: the original Jane Fonda's Workout was released on VHS video. #80s Helped to start an exercise craze. pic.twitter.com/VdRERvvMVb — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) April 25, 2019

Jane Fonda was acting as a reporter covering a nuclear disaster on “The China Syndrome” in 1978 when she broke her ankle on the set. In the scene, she was running in platform shoes, according to Pop History Dig. She typically kept fit with ballet, but with upcoming swimsuit appearances, she had to find a new way to keep in shape as her injury kept her from properly performing ballet routines. She switched to aerobic routines after a recommendation from her then mother-in-law to attend a Leni Cazden class, and “Workout with Jane Fonda” was born.

“Her class was a revelation,” Fonda wrote in her memoir. “I entered so called adult life at a time when challenging physical exercise was not offered to women. We weren’t supposed to sweat or have muscles. Now, along with forty other women, I found myself moving nonstop for an hour and a half in entirely news ways.”

She teamed up with Cazden in 1979 to open “Jane and Leni’s Workout” studio in Beverly Hills. The name was eventually changed to “Jane Fonda’s Workout” and she sold the “Jane Fonda’s Workout Book” and home workout tapes. Fonda created 23 home exercise videos, 13 audio recordings, and five books that sold 16 million copies. Her original workout video remains the best-selling workout video of all time, according to Prevention.com.

3. Fonda Sold Her Beverly Hills Mansion Previously Owned by Elvis Presley for $8.5 Million in 2018

PRETTY FORKING CHUFFED. One of my Favourite and most surreal pinch-me interview experiences. #JaneFonda pic.twitter.com/6qJd81dqQg — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 24, 2021

Fonda listed her Beverly Hills mansion with canyon and ocean views after splitting from her longtime partner, Richard Perry, in 2017. She first listed the 7,100-square-foot home for $12.995 in January 2017, after purchasing the house in 2012 for $7.3 million with Perry. She dropped the price several times, first down to $9.995 million, and then down to its selling price, $8.535 million, according to Trulia.

The four bedroom, six-and-a-half bath home’s previous owners include Elvis Presley and Courtney Cox. It is located in the lavish Truesdale Estates, a coveted Beverly Hills neighborhood. It includes a glass elevator to the main floor. There, you find a combined dining room and living room, a butler’s pantry with bar, an office, and a large chef’s kitchen “in a stylish yet warm and inviting environment,” Trulia wrote. The kitchen also includes verde quartz countertops, a center island and a breakfast bar. The expansive kitchen adjoins another family room which opens out to a terrace perched over the backyard.

On the first floor is media room with a full bar and cork floors, plus a gym. The his-and-hers master suite has features including “jewel-like tiles,” a steam shower, soaking tub, radiant-heated porcelain floors, and spacious walk-in closets. It is set on a 36,000-square-foot lot with “a tranquil, resort-like setting,” Trulia writes, including several patios, both closed and open, a swimming pool, a viewing pavilion with a fire pit, and a meditation garden with fountain. She was also sure to include environmentally friendly amenities like photovoltaic panels, a solar-heated pool, eco-friendly ventless fireplaces, thermal glass, double-glazed UV windows with motorized room-darkening shades, and bamboo floors, Trulia reported.

4. After Selling the Townhouse, She Moved into a $5.45 Bachelorette Pad in 2017

jane fonda in barefoot in the park (1967) pic.twitter.com/Yr93lqRLqM — milena (@fondasbian) February 24, 2021

Fonda downsized after her split with Perry and moved into a smaller but still lavish corner of Los Angeles. She bought a $5.45 million townhouse in Century City on the west side of LA. The 6,679-square foot house has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and is located in a guard-gated community, according to House & Home.

The three-story home has a white stucco façade and terracotta roofs. She purchased the house with contrasting accents, including a black entrance door and black iron stair railings against white walls in the entryway. The living room has a neutral pallet with wood paneling on the roof and white and gray furnishings, which continues to the kitchen with a perfect layout for entertainment. The spacious dining room has plenty of room for guests, and continues the classy, subdued color pallet. A private balcony is accessible only from the master bedroom. In fact, each bedroom includes its own balcony, and her master bathroom includes a soaker tub.

Her media room also includes a private balcony. Throughout the townhouse are large windows and plenty of access to the outside. A spacious outdoor patio has plenty of room for outside entertainment.

5. Fonda Was a Controversial Activist Against the Vietnam War & Has Become an Environmental Activist in More Recent Years

Remember when Lily Tomlin showed up to a red carpet event with a Jane Fonda mugshot print clutch because….I quite simply think of it everyday. Truly no greater BFF energy – it must be said pic.twitter.com/HR1EBjaVlO — jennui (@jonnoxrevanche) March 20, 2019

Fonda drew the attention of the Richard Nixon administration and eventually the FBI as an anti-war activist in the 1960s and ’70s. She was lecturing at colleges in the United States and Canada, and on one flight she was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after she was found with several baggies of suspected drugs in pill form. An arresting officer told her he was under direct orders from Nixon, according to Pop History Dig. Lab tests confirmed the pills were vitamins.

Fonda earned the derogatory nickname of “Hanoi Jane” for an unsavory image. In a 1972 trip to North Vietnam, she was photographed in a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun in Hanoi. She issued several apologies for the photograph.

In recent years, her activism has been focused on environmental causes. In October 2019, she began “Fire Drill Fridays” protests at the U.S. Capitol to raise awareness about climate change and fossil fuels.

“When you’re famous, there’s a real responsibility to use that celebrity in the best possible way you can,” she said, according to EcoWatch.

