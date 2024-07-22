Janet Jackson Tells Radio Host to ‘Stop Asking Me Questions,’ Video Shows

Janet Jackson told a radio host to “stop asking me questions,” during a wide-ranging interview captured on video.

Jackson appeared on Wednesday, July 17, on the radio show “Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin.”

The exchange came when the host asked whether there was a question that was a “please stop asking me,” question that “comes up a little too much.”

“I don’t mean to be rude, but I have to be honest with you,” said Jackson. However, she didn’t make the comments wasn’t said in an antagonistic fashion.

“Please stop asking me questions . . . never thought I gave a good interview. I really don’t like speaking. So I’d rather stay quiet and listen to other people talk. And that’s always been me. So I’d rather just be quiet and listen to others,” Jackson said in the interview.

She added, “Don’t ask me questions. Are we finished?”

However, the interview covered a wide array of topics, from a concert that influenced her to what she thinks about going on tour.

Janet Jackson Revealed That She Would Be ‘in Bed’ if She Wasn’t on Tour

In the interview, Jackson said, “We’re in the middle of preparing for tonight’s show, and I have to go and do sound check all that good juicy stuff.”

The host thanked Jackson for taking time out of her busy tour schedule. If she wasn’t touring, “I’d be in the bed” or “the guys would invite me to have a drink,” Jackson revealed.

She told the host that, in her past visits to the United Kingdom, she had good memories of hanging out with dancers, seeing her friends, and visiting her favorite restaurants.

Asked if she had a favorite part of the show, she said, “I enjoy them all” but added that she enjoys the songs that aren’t so serious so she can “clown” around a bit on stage.

She said it was the toughest show she had done, adding, ”It’s the hardest tour we’ve done. It’s a fun show, though.”

Jackson said different songs receive a different reaction in different cities. “In Detroit versus being in Utah,” the reaction to the songs is different, Jackson said.

She said it’s not always the “more obvious” songs that generate the most reaction.

Janet Jackson Admitted That Being on Tour Is ‘Not an Easy Life’

In the interview, Jackson said being on tour is “not an easy life. You have to really love it.”

But she said she has a “team of people who help me.”

She has a trainer and masseuse, according to Jackson.

Jackson spoke about an influence time she attended an “Earth, Wind and Fire” concert as a child.

“That spoke to me first, seeing my brothers, my sisters, my cousin” seeing them perform, she said. But she added that her brothers took her to concerts and Earth, Wind and Fire” was “unforgettable. I’ll never forget that.”

On the other hand, she also said she remembered seeing Prince in her early 20s, and he didn’t play his greatest hits. “I thought if I ever perform on this level, I don’t want to do that. I want to at least do songs that people are familiar with for sure,” she said to the host.