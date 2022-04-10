Jared Leto Hand Hoax: Did the Actor Really Cut Off His Hand?

Did actor Jared Leto cut off his hand for a movie role? Although he’s a method actor, the answer is no. It’s a hoax.

The Jared Leto hand rumor, which trended on Google on April 9, 2022, derives from a satirical article in a site called Hard-Drive.net.

No credible sites are reporting that Leto actually cut off his hand. What often happens with such stories is people see the headline, don’t realize it’s satire, and then share the information on social media, where other people see it and assume it’s true. It’s not.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Article Jokingly Claims That Leto Lopped Off His Hand

"Jared Leto Lops Off Hand Hoping to Be Cast as Revolver Ocelot in Upcoming Metal Gear Movie" As much as I don't wanted Leto anywhere near the #MetalGearSolid movie, he'd kinda deserve the part if he did this. Fair is fair. https://t.co/C6Huu013XA — Chris Hodges (@TheChiScroller) April 8, 2022

The Hard-Drive article is headlined, “Jared Leto Lops Off Hand Hoping to Be Cast as Revolver Ocelot in Upcoming Metal Gear Movie.”

The article is written in journalistic style (not unlike satire sites “The Babylon Bee” and “The Onion”) and includes a fake photo of Leto with a wrapped stump in place of his hand. “Academy Award winning thespian Jared Leto’s latest extreme devotion to his acting career has seen him voluntarily sever his own hand in an effort to get himself cast as Revolver Ocelot in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie,” it reads.

The article includes a fake quote from Leto, which reads,

Yeah, what can I say, I guess I’m just an artist. A lot of people merely study the lines and go out there and pretend in front of the camera. Not me. I live it. Doesn’t even matter that I haven’t officially been cast yet, I’m sure this is going to work. Just like the time I mailed anal beads and condoms to everyone on The Suicide Squad to make sure I cemented my place as the Joker.

It’s written by someone named Mark Roebuck and is dated April 7, 2022. Roebuck’s other articles focus on videogames, entertainment, and satirical or humor pieces, including one headlined, “Hey, Why Don’t You Pricks Like Me?”

The day before the article ran, Leto posted this on Instagram:

The Author Is an Admitted Satire Writer

I write a lot of straight up news for @HardDriveMag but it’s always fun to write a more in-depth walkthrough! pic.twitter.com/LitxndaOnp — Mark Roebuck (@Mark_Roebuck) April 7, 2022

On his LinkedIn page, Roebuck admits he’s a satire writer, saying, “Contributed over 200 satire articles to The Hard Times.”

Some people caught on fast. “I know this is satire, but it’s getting harder to tell these days,” wrote one person in the comment thread. “Imagine thinking this is real,” wrote another. Another comment writer opined, “can you imagine sitting at home reading this and thinking it was true!? LOL and I am 10000% sure SOME people DID!”

The Hard-Drive.net site contains this explanation: “Hard Drive is a very real video games news site that you should not question. Just absorb the information as truth and move on.” It provides this history:

The Hard Times started in late 2014 with just a few punk kids, comics, and friends of Matt Saincome, Bill Conway, and Ed Saincome. In 2017, the site branched out in a new gaming vertical called Hard Drive. Three former Hard Times contributors in Jeremy Kaplowitz, Mike Amory, and Mark Roebuck were tapped to be cofounding editors of the section. In 2019 Hard Drive created satirical gamer presidential candidate Ace Watkins.

MyRGV.com first reported the story.