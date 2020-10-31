Jason Connery, Sean Connery’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Connery is Sean Connery and Diane Cilento’s son. Sean Connery was married to fellow actor Cilento between 1962 until 1973. Sean Connery remarried Micheline Roquebrune in 1975. The couple remained together until the Dr. No star’s death on October 30, 2020 at 90 years of age.

Jason Connery, 57, followed his parents’ footsteps and studied theater in college at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. During his career, Connery has appeared in roles in celebrated television series such as Dr. Who, Smallville as well as playing Robin Hood in 1986’s Robin of Sherwood. Connery has directed several horror movies including 2008’s Pandemic.

Connery was formerly married to Ferrie Bueller’s Day Off star Mia Sara. The couple married in 1996 and divorced in 2002. The couple have a son together, Dashiell Quinn Connery, 23.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Connery Said He Was ‘Frightened’ to Tell His Father that He Wanted to Follow in His Footsteps

Connery said in a 2017 interview with the Los Angeles Times that he was “frightened” to tell his parents that he too wanted to become an actor. Connery said that he began acting while a student at the Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun, the alma-mater of Prince Charles.

In terms of advice, Connery said that his father told him, “Look, the thing about acting is, it’ s a tough profession. If you really don’t want to do it, you’ll find out soon.” Connery added that due to the fame of his father he “felt very much like [he] had to defend” himself and “had to say, I’m not just his son. I can act. I am not just riding his coattails.”

2. Connery Inherited a Love of Golf from His Father

In addition to acting, Connery also inherited a love of golf from his father. Connery told Golf Magazine in 2017 that his father got him interested in the game saying, “He gave me a 7-iron with the shaft cut down when I was quite young, and I used to smack that around.” During the interview, Connery said that his father, then 86, was still regularly playing golf in the Bahamas. Prior to the interview, Connery said that his father hit a hole-in-one, his fifth, during a recent game between the two.

In his interview with the Los Angeles Times, Connery said of his time spent playing golf with his father in Spain, “We just have great memories of the wonderful times — obviously, I’m able to romanticize because I remember it being sunny, and that’s certainly not the case for the most part. But we did have lovely times.”

3. Connery Said His Divorce From Mia Sara Was a ‘Shock’

Connery divorced actress Mia Sara in February 2003. He told The London Times in August 2004 that his divorce was “a really difficult thing” adding that the whole thing came as a “shock.” Connery compared his divorce to his parents’ divorce in 1972 saying, “I suddenly saw all the parallels between my dad, my mum and me, because they were both actors — like my ex and I.”

Connery told the BBC in 2004 that he and Sara were sharing custody of their son, Dashiell.

According to a 2018 New York Times feature, Sara now lives with Brian Henson in Los Angeles. Brian Henson is the son of Muppets creator Jim Henson.

4. In 2008, Connery Denied Allegations That He Had Been Cut Out of His Father’s Will

In 2008, Jason Connery denied allegations that he had been cut out of his father’s will. Connery told the London Evening Standard, “I am truly sick of reading about my father and our relationship and of his being portrayed as some sort of monster or tyrant who rules my life by “cutting me off from his wealth.””

Connery also said that whatever his father decided to do with his more than $100 million estate was “completely up to him.” Connery said it was “simply a lie” that his father ever said anything about cutting him out of his will.

5. Despite Being Born in London, Connery Says That He Always Felt an ‘Affinity With Scotland’

Connery said in a 2004 interview with the BBC’s website that despite being born in Scotland, he always felt an “affinity with Scotland,” his father’s homeland. At the time, Connery said that he divided his time between Los Angeles and his home in Melrose, on the border between Scotland and England. Connery said of the area around his home, “There’s something about that beautiful undulating countryside which is unique in the world.”

