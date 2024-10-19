Fans Mock Jason Kelce for Taylor Swift Concert Photo: Was He Sleeping?

Many fans thought Jason Kelce appeared to fall asleep during Taylor Swift’s Miami show, after a photo went viral. However, it may have been a joke, according to Page Six.

Former Philadelphia Eagle Beau Miller shared the photo and wrote, “Sometimes I feel like everyone is a sexy baby and I’m a monster on a hill.” That’s a lyric from the popular Swift song, “Anti-Hero.”

The photo shows Jason Kelce leaning back in a chair at the concert with his eyes shut. According to Page Six, Kelce “seemingly caught some shut-eye” on October 18 at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Miami, Florida.

However, Page Six reported that a source said, “It was a joke. Jason’s hand is in the air in this pic. Beau was just messing with him.”

Jason Kelce is the brother of Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Fans Made Fun of Jason Kelce for the Taylor Swift Concert Sleeping Photo

Fans mocked Jason Kelce for the photo in Allen’s comment thread. “Weren’t they just talking about how the Kelce boys can sleep anywhere? 🤷🏻‍♀️” one person wrote.

“Is he sleeping 😭” another user wrote.

“PLEASE JASON WE’RE LIKE 40 MINS IN,” another person wrote on X.

“Reliving his first date night with Kylie. So romantic. Good luck carrying him,” wrote another person.

According to Page Six, the latter comment is a reference to Jason Kelce famously having fallen “asleep at the bar during his first date with wife Kylie Kelce.”

Travis Kelce Did Not Attend the Concert, a Report Says

According to Page Six, Jason attended the Swift concert with his wife, his mom, and two of his kids.

However, Travis Kelce was not present because he has a game against San Francisco on Sunday, according to Page Six.

Travis and Swift have been very public with their romance lately. Vogue Magazine shared photos showing Travis Kelce, Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on a double date in New York City, according to the magazine’s post on its Instagram page.

“Is @taylorswift in her Carrie Bradshaw era? The singer stepped out for a double date night in New York City with her beau, Travis Kelce, @BlakeLively and Ryan Reynolds and was spotted sporting Bradshaw’s second favorite handbag for the occasion,” that post said.

Athlon Sports reported that Swift was hit with pregnancy rumors after photos emerged showing Travis Kelce with his hands wrapped around her stomach, although many fans debunked these rumors by point out she was holding what appeared to be alcohol in the pics.

Travis Kelce was also spotted with Swift attending a New York Yankees game. “It was mixed feelings, because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody, all our friends…came, we had an unbelievable crew with us and hanging with us. It was fun, even though the Guards couldn’t pull it off,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast on October 16.