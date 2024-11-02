Jason Kelce Slams Phone in ‘Wild Videos’ After Taylor Swift Comment

Jason Kelce slammed a person’s phone down on the sidewalk after a “homophobic slur” was hurled about his brother Travis Kelce dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, according to a viral video post on X.

However, TMZ later published another video of the encounter which appears to also show Jason Kelce later using what TMZ described as a “homophobic slur” back at a person after being pushed to the ground. Fox News reported that the person whose phone Kelce “smashed” to the ground was a “Penn State fan.”

According to TMZ, the incident occurred when Jason Kelce “was in Happy Valley for the matchup between Ohio State and Penn State Saturday morning,” November 2. Be forewarned that the language in the videos is troubling because they contain the slur and an expletive.

The first video to go viral, which was posted on November 2, shows Jason Kelce walking down the sidewalk. “Kelce, Kelce Kelce,”’ a person says.

The page that shared the video, @jarrett_daveler, wrote that the person said, “Hey Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f***** for dating Taylor Swift?” Another video more clearly captured that question.

“Kelce can I get a fist bump? Kelce can I get a fist bump?” a person says in the first video.

At that point, Kelce turned around, put his hand in the air, and then took the person’s phone and slammed it to the ground, the video shows. “Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason. Wild scene in State College,” the X page author wrote with the video, which has had 14 million views on X.

Jason Kelce is a podcaster, former Philadelphia Eagles center, and ESPN analyst. His brother plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Other Videos Quickly Emerged of the Jason Kelce Encounter

TMZ subsequently published the new video of the incident, reporting that Jason Kelce said, “Who is the f***** now?” three times “to the person who first hurled the slur at him.”

That video shows Kelce saying the slur after he was pushed to the ground by a person. “Get the (expletive) out of here,” a person says as Jason Kelce walks off.

Another video emerged that shows the moment Kelce slammed the phone to the ground. TMZ called it an “aggressive attack on the tight end and his GF, Taylor Swift,” verbally. TMZ reported that it’s unclear who yelled the slur at Jason Kelce and whether that person was the same person whose phone was slammed down.

Other angles of the incident quickly emerged. “Me friends bf sent this video,” an X page called @getawaycaroline posted. That video shows a closer view of the encounter between Kelce and the person with the phone.

Some People Defended Jason Kelce for Slamming the Phone, But Other People Criticized Him

Some people defended Jason Kelce, although that was before the video emerged of Kelce hurling the slur back per TMZ.

Colin Dunlap of KDKA Pittsburgh wrote on X, sharing the phone-slamming video, “I love this. Jason Kelce just took a stand for normal men against the ‘idiots who have become way too comfortable saying ridiculous (expletive) to people who can actually kick their (expletive)’ crowd. Good for him.”

But other people disagreed.

“Destroying people’s property is not a win. He should have handled this better like an adult. He should have walked away and ignored it. No matter how obnoxious this kid was touching his personal property is a no-go,” wrote another person on X.

Another person responded on X, “Philosophically I agree with but you shouldn’t rely upon the good graces of a giant man while you antagonize him and insult his brother. It’s incredibly stupid and hypocritical.”