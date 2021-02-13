Jax Sheets on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Wen Muenyi took his company, Jax Sheets to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could score a deal from one of the investors in the tank.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneur “pitches his innovative self-cleaning bedding, designed so a person can sleep comfortably all year round without having to change the sheets.”

The entrepreneur was able to pitch their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Marc Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.

Here’s what you should know about Jax Sheets from Shark Tank:

1. The Founder is a Graduate of the University of West Florida

According to NorthEscambia.com, Wenceslaus “Wen” Muenyi is a graduate of the University of West Florida.

Muenyi graduated in 2016, receiving a BSBA in marketing. He applied for Shark Tank in 2020 and was invited to pitch to the Sharks by producers later that year. The entrepreneur later traveled to Las Vegas for the pitch.

He told the outlet that he’s excited for what the TV appearance may do for his business.

“My fulfillment company had another client on the show, and they said they had over six thousand orders by the next day,” he told the outlet.

2. The Name Came From Greek Mythology & African History

According to NorthEscambia.com, Muenyi came up with the name for his company based on Greek mythology and African history. The name of the company is HercFiber, and the sheets he specifically pitched in the tank are called Jax Sheets.

The outlet reported that since Hercules stands for faith, hope and service, that’s why Muenyi decided on “Herc,” and he chose the Jax after thinking about the word Lion in French.

When it comes to the Tank, he looked at it as an opportunity.

“No matter what happens, you have to think ‘I’m doing this for the fun of it,’” Muenyi said. “You need to go in with a positive attitude and get excited about it. It’s an opportunity to do something that interests your curiosity, something that you get excited telling people what you’ve learned while doing it and that will take you far in life.”

3. The Sheets Are Self-Cleaning & Are Designed For Men

According to the company website, the sheets were made for men because “single men under the age of 30 only wash their bed sheets every three months.”

Muenyi thought that was gross, but he also found the statistic inspiring and set out to create the Jax Sheets For Men. He had already researched in order to figure out how to have a shirt that needed to be cleaned less often, so he applied that research to sheets.

The sheets started shipping out in September of 2020.

4. The Jax Sheets Offer ‘All-Season Comfort’

The Jax Sheets offer all-season comfort, according to the company website. Since the sheets are thermoregulating, they keep the user comfortable in cold and hot months, meaning that they can be used all year round.

The website also states that the sheets will keep the user cool all night long.

“Jax sheets are 3x more breathable than cotton sheets,” the website reads. “Our groundbreaking material will be able to keep you comfortable, even on hotter nights.”

5. The Sheets Are Available to Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the sheets are available to purchase online from the company website.

They are available in a number of sizes, materials and colors and cost around $170, depending on which size and material is desired.

The website also states that if orders are not placed before the Shark Tank episode airs, customers may experience a delay for weeks or months because of the demand that may come following the episode.

