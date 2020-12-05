Why Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Fired

It looks like both Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, have been fired from Vanderpump Rules.

The couple announced that they had gotten the ax from the show on their Instagram pages on December 4. “The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Cartwright wrote on Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned ♥️”

On his Instagram page, Taylor penned a similar message. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” Taylor wrote.

A rep for Bravo also confirmed to Variety that the two will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules. However, the exact reason for their exits has not yet been revealed.

One ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Previously Called for Taylor to Be Fired

During a June 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor’s former Vanderpump Rules costar, Faith Stowers, called for Taylor to be fired from the show. Both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules this summer after it came to light that they had called the police on Stowers for a crime that she didn’t commit in 2018, according to Page Six.

“He’s said very, very mean things to new cast members,” Stowers said about Taylor to Entertainment Tonight. “He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well when we first started. He said very mean things to us as well, later on apologizing. But it seems like he continues to get away with everything he does and I’m not sure why, especially at his age. It’s not like he’s doing this as a young adult, as a kid and just making these little mistakes young people sometimes do.”

Stowers continued, telling Entertainment Tonight, “He’s a grown man in this society, this is a life he wants to live and I feel like Lisa [Vanderpump] definitely needs to tell him he’s wrong. She really needs to reprimand him off the show as well.”

Cartwright and Taylor Are Expecting Their First Child Together

In September 2020, the couple announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. “We cannot wait to start a family,” Cartwright told People in September. “I cannot wait to be a mom and Jax cannot wait to be a dad. He talks about it all the time. I think he’s getting more excited than I am even, which I never thought would be possible.”

“We had been trying for around five months and we just can’t wait to grow our family,” Cartwright revealed to People. “I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps… we were ready to go! I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more.”

